PM Drew urges to use medicinal cannabis for economic transformation

St Kitts and Nevis: In the inaugural of CANNA-BLISS on Friday, 29 December 2023, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, mentioned the plans of the nation to use medicinal cannabis for economic transformation.

The Caribbean Medico-Legal Cannabis Conference, also called CANNA-BLISS, was inaugurated in St Kitts and Nevis.

In the conference, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew said, “The nation stands on the precipice of a transformation era.”

He said at the conference, “The new era is one that heralds not only the evolution of healthcare practices here but also a revolution in economic sustainability for St Kitts-Nevis.”

PM Terrance Drew said, “As we convene to discuss the role of cannabis in our future, I want to take this opportunity and delve deeper into the intricacies of our journey, which not only encompasses the medical field but also resonates with the very fabric of our society and economy.”

He said, “The call to end the resurgent war on cannabis is rooted in a profound understanding, one that transcends outdated ideologies and embraces a more compassionate, equitable, and informed approach.”

Prime Minister Drew said that his vision of administration for the nation goes beyond the immediate benefits of medicinal cannabis.

“It is intertwined with the very essence of the transformation of our nation into a sustainable state. Today, I emphasise the vital linkage of cannabis production to not just economic diversification but also to the crucial aspect of food security.” He said.

He mentioned that the emerging global market for medicinal cannabis and artisan hemp products presents vast economic opportunities for the nation and the entire region.

The PM mentioned, “Our Medicinal Cannabis Authority is guided by the principles of efficiency, empathy and equity, which is not just for profitability but also for the holistic betterment of human health with the environment.”

He said, “The core values that are shaping the vision of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority are that goes with our commitment to natural healthcare, compassion, empowerment, diversity, alternative solutions, and research.”

“Under these values, we are focused not just on establishing an industry but on creating a paradigm shift in our approach to healthcare, embracing the rich diversity in our citizens, our flora, and our collective well-being.” He mentioned.

He also said, “Our road-map is going from a Start-up phase to the Scale-up stage, emphasising the importance of bio-pharmaceutical advancements of naturally derived and cannabis products.”

“This is not just about entering the lucrative wellness industry but about driving advancements that contribute to the well-being of our local and international consumers.” He added.

The conference was hosted by the St Kitts and Nevis Medical Cannabis Authority for two days, and it is called The Cannabis Festival.

The organisers of the conference said, “The festival is being put on to debate and clarify doubts, reservations and fears about the applicable regulations to the processing, cultivation and distribution of cannabis and cannabis products for medicinal purposes in the nation.”