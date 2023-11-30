PM Drew shares news about upgrades to take place at JNF Hospital

Prime Minister of the country, Terrance Drew shared great news on November 29, 2023 with the citizens of the country about the upgrades which will be done to the Joseph N. France General Hospital.

He added that the plans for this change were introduced on November 8, 2023 during the brief ceremony at the Joseph N. France Hospital.

Considerably, the aim behind this change is to make the improvisations to the general aesthetics of the hospital which focuses at creating an extremely welcoming and encouraging environment for the patients and the staff.

Prime Minister Drew on this denoted health as a national issue, added that it is necessary to make sure that the hospital in the country would serve high quality needs. Also, he casted light on the key developments and the improvements which will be done in the recent years.

Moreover, the PM extended his heartfelt gratitude as well to Cable and other partners as well for such a great initiative. Other partners involved in this Joseph N. France Hospital (JNF) Lobby Renovation Project are; the TDC group of companies, Crown Prints, Dream work Designs, Thomas Duke Architect and Dianne Angela Designs.

Patricia Walters, Chief Executive Officer of The Cable added that the adoption of this process has been taken as the part community welfare initiative to mark the celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the organization.

This is such a great action being taken by all the collaborative partners for the renovation of the lobby at JNF General Hospital.

On this, the public even shared their views.

“ Our PM is visionary. This is how things are to be done,” said one of the citizens.

Such an opinion clearly reflects how happy the public is from the work of the Prime Minister.

