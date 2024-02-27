PM Drew meets officials from Partnerships for Atlantic Cooperation amid CARICOM meeting

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew participated in the dialogue with officials from the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation on the margins of the 46th CARICOM meeting on Monday.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew participated in the dialogue with officials from the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation on the margins of the 46th CARICOM meeting on Monday.

The meeting has currently been taking place in Guyana where the members of the St Kitts and Nevis delegation participated. The leaders of the government of the Caribbean Community joined the meeting which is chaired by President Irfaan Ali.

PM Terrance Drew added that the aim of the dialogue with Atlantic Cooperation is to promote collaboration on matters such as science, technology, and sustainable economic development among the states of the Atlantic.

He said that the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation helps to promote cooperation and interaction exclusively on science and technology and sustainable economic development among Atlantic States in a spirit of inclusivity, trust, mutual understanding, and respect.

The 46th Regular Meeting of the leaders of the government of the Caribbean Community commenced on Sunday and will run through Wednesday. During the opening ceremony, the leaders participated and talked about the multiple concerns of the member states related to climate action, financing, trade, and investment.

On the second day, Prime Minister Dr Drew attended the opening of the business sessions, aiming to enhance the financial and investment opportunities for the member states. He also joined the opening of the plenary of the CARICOM meeting at the Georgetown Marriott.

Besides this, he also had breakfast with other leaders of the CARICOM governments at the “Round House”, Kingston Seawall in Guyana. He also met with special guests during the breakfast and talked about the diplomatic aspects of St Kitts and Nevis.

On the third day, PM Drew also participated in the dinner reception hosted by President Irfaan Ali for the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community. The CARICOM leaders have also interacted with each other on the margins of the business sessions.