PM Drew meets Celina Niehoff- Coordinator from Germany, discuses education sector

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew met with the Celina Niehoff- International Affairs Coordinator at the Chamber of Crafts Flensburg, Germany. The meeting featured a discussion on the strategic collaboration and cooperation between the two countries.

She paid a courtesy visit to the prime minister’s office along with the CEO of TVEC Council Dr Kertney Thompson on Thursday. Niehoff participated in a series of events such as seminar at the Advanced Vocational Education Centre and the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (AVEC/CFBC).

She explored the working of the seminar and further showcased the vocation training and education options in Germany. The announcements about the expert exchange program have also been made as it will start on November 2024.

Under the program, the trainers from Germany will be sent to St Kitts and Nevis, who will provide vocational training to the students and others. It will also serve as a platform for sharing knowledge and developing skills.

Prime Minister Dr Drew termed it as the “significant milestone” and said that the program would be helpful in enhancing the vocational education and international cooperation. The government will collaborate with Germany with an aim to open new areas of opportunities for the students and educators.

The program would also enrich the educational landscape of St Kitts and Nevis by enhancing the vocational skills among the students. The partnership will work as the bridge between the two countries to enhance their diplomatic ties and foster new global connections through cooperation within different sectors such as business, investment and trade.

Niehoff also extended gratitude to the government of St Kitts and Nevis for their warm welcome and dedication towards achieving higher standards in the education sector. She also hailed the students of the country for their hard work and said that they received a positive response from them.

Notably, the two students of St Kitts and Nevis also received scholarships to pursue their studies in Germany who are named as Jeffers from Nevis and Mr. Dillon Simmonds. During their meeting, Prime Minister Dr Drew hailed those students and expressed pleasure on this achievement.

He also expressed gratitude to Ama Martin, the Special Envoy for St Kitts, and Nevis to Germany, who had made exceptional contributions. PM Drew said that their crucial contribution to coordinating these educational cooperation initiatives has been essential for the success of this initiative.

The meeting was also attended by senior government officials of St Kitts and Nevis, including the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Lisa Pistana; the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Glenroy Blanchette; and the CEO of the TVET Council, Dr Kertney Thompson.