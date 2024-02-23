PM Drew, Dr Douglas wishes Saint Lucia on 45th Independence

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew extended wishes to Saint Lucia on its 45th Independence on Thursday.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew extended wishes to Saint Lucia on its 45th Independence on Thursday. He recalled the spirit of unity and said that this was the time to take steps towards resiliency and ultimate growth.

PM Drew congratulated the citizens of Saint Lucia and lauded the theme of the celebration of the Independence. He said,” I extend heartfelt congratulations to our friends and neighbors in Saint Lucia as you celebrate your Independence Day under the theme “Douvan Ansanm: Building a Nation through Unity, Resilience, and Creativity.”

He said that St Kitts and Nevis stood with Saint Lucia in solidarity to pay tribute to those who worked hard for the Independence. He mentioned that this is the time to celebrate the growth and development achieved by the country in the last 45 years.

PM Drew wished, ”Today, we stand in solidarity to celebrate the achievements and aspirations of St. Lucia”.

Besides this, Dr Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis also joined PM Drew in wishing Saint Lucia on its Independence. He gave blessings to the people of the island and hoped for enhanced diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Dr Douglas noted,” To the Government and People of Saint Lucia, happy 45th Independence Anniversary and may our islands and people remain connected as true Caribbean brothers and sisters.”

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots also sent wishes to Saint Lucia on the occasion of Independence and said that the spirit of the day should be recognized.

Saint Lucia became independent in 1979 and has been celebrating its 45th anniversary this year. The government has been hosting a great lineup of events and activities to celebrate the rich culture and heritage of the country.

On the occasion of the Independence, the government hosted a military parade and firework display to pay homage to those who struggled for the day. Events such as the Independence Lecture, National Clours Day, Flag Raising and Fireworks Display, Creative Exports, 42nd National Sports Awards, District Rallies, Seafood Fest, National Service Day, Independence Drags, Investiture Ceremony, and Military Parade took place in Saint Lucia for the celebration of the Independence.

Upcoming events for Independence will include Independence Pan Jam, Independence Gospel Concert, Independence Games, and Take over Tent. The events will take place from February 24 to April 6, 2024. The day is marked by a national parade, flag-raising ceremony, cultural performances, religious services and other sports activities.

The day is recognized as the platform for reflection, unity and celebration of the country’s achievements since gaining Independence.