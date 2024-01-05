PM Drew commends safety success, St Kitts and Nevis marks safest festive season ever

PM Terrance Drew shared greetings on Thursday, 4 January for safest celebration of festive season of Christmas and Carnival in 2023.

Saint Kitts and Nevis: The Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Terrance Drew, shared his greetings with the people of the nation for the safest and most secure celebration of the festive season in history through his official social media accounts on Thursday, 4 January.

PM Drew said that the Christmas season of 2023 and the Sugar Mas celebration are documented solidly in the annual records of the island nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

It is said that in the history of the nation, the celebration of this year’s Christmas season and carnival was the safest and most secure till date.

PM Drew quoted about this achievement “I say this while feeling immense pride and gratitude in my spirit.”

He said, “I am deeply grateful and proud of our nation and the citizens because it is clear to me and everyone that our people made the right choice. The people made safety their priority throughout the majority of our festive events around the season.”

He also mentioned, “I also take this as an opportunity to thank James Sutton who is our Commissioner of Police and the officers of the Royal Saint Christopher and Nevis Police Force. With this, I also thank Anthony Comrie, who is Lieutenant Colonel, and the soldiers of the Saint Kitts and Nevis Defence Force for their national service and unwavering commitment to keeping the peace throughout the Federation.”

“Their dedicated and diligent work this season undoubtedly raised the standard of safety and security in our nation.” He added.

He continued his greeting by mentioning, “I also want to extend gratitude to Dr Lionel V. Rawlins, who is our National Security Advisor and Dr Edwin Powell, who is our Special Advisor with staff, who helped to deliver one of our safest carnivals.”

He ended his greeting by saying, “I thank you on behalf of the entire nation for this tremendous feat. Let us continue on this path to create a sound environment of peace and security.”

People of the nation are happy to hear about this achievement of the nation.

People are saying, “This is really unexpected kind of news but it is matter of pride for us. Like, the lowest crime in the region this festive season. Every year, we hear about lots of crime in the nation, but it shows how our security forces are working for our safety.”

Another individual said, “This is good that our PM is sharing this news to us. In last few time we have seen that how actively our police department are working and solving big issues so this was expected. I hope this continues.”