PM Drew arrives in Guyana for 46th CARICOM meeting, focuses on regional collaboration

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew arrived in Guyana for the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on Saturday.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew arrived in Guyana for the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on Saturday.

The meeting is aimed at discussing ways of strengthening the efforts against climate change, regional food and nutrition security, and territorial threats. The discussion will shed light on several other pressing issues which are important for the Caribbean region.

The climate financing and free movement of community nationals will also be emphasized during the 46th meeting of the CARICOM Heads. The meeting will be chaired by the President of Guyana- Dr Irfaan Ali from February 25 to 28, 2024.

The meeting will also serve as a platform for the heads of the government of CARICOM to showcase their participation in fostering cooperation and shared commitments. The discussion will address the challenges faced by the small island developing states.

The four days of the meeting will hold business sessions that will underscore the significance of regional collaboration. The first day of the conference will include a series of crucial meetings, culminating in a press conference and an auspicious official opening ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

President Irfaan Ali will address the opening ceremony of the 46th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads. The discussion will also highlight the issues related to regional security and the situation in Haiti.

Moreover, the meeting will extend to significant global events such as the Twenty-eighth Conference of Parties (COP 28) and the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew will also outline the efforts of the government of St Kitts and Nevis to become a sustainable island state. He added that the government will work to enhance its capacity and fulfill its sustainable goals.

PM Drew has been greeted during the Guard of Honour Ceremony at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Georgetown. He has been accompanied by his wife Diani Prince Drew, and senior government officials such as Thelma Richard; Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Naeemah Hazelle; Ambassador to OECS and CARICOM, Larry Vaughan; Press Secretary, Adelcia Connor-Ferlance; and Senior Foreign Service Officer, Bjorn Hazel.

PM Drew added,” Currently in Guyana attending the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).”

They were greeted by Guyana Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Anand Persaud and other key officials with a Guard of Honour Ceremony upon arrival.