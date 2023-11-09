PM Dr Terrance Drew recalls the nation building policies

Dr Terrance Drew mentioned the previous policies that succeeded to help the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis.

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr.Terrance Drew has expressed his delight in informing the citizens that the policies curated by the government has helped the nation and its people in need of assistance.

“Your St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party administration is committed to serving the people of our Federation”, Says Terrance Drew.

The government has laid various initiatives for the welfare of the people. The government executed major and much needed policies related to crucial departments that gave relief to citizens.

Dr Terrance drew has mentioned many of the reforms executed by the government as follows:

The Children’s Medical Assistance Programme that offers free medical care for children below the age of 18. The medical care is also free for adults over the age of 62 and expectant mothers.

Independence 40 reset programme: This programme consists of 6 initiatives that include electricity arrears reset, workers reset, housing arrears reset, water services arrears reset, L.A.N.D reset, and building materials reset or build and thrive incentive.

Electricity Reconnection grants immediate reconnection to customers currently disconnected. It allowed customers an affordable up to date metering services such the free disconnection and reconnection, on the spot final billing, remote reads, paying bill in instalments and much more. The government also introduced new measures to offset rising electricity bills.

Water reconnection provides immediate water connection by the residential water services department to customers who are currently disconnected. The government laid out various initiatives to provide citizens the access to clean water. The government decided to roll out a water storage tank system and build new desalination plant.

Housing Arrears reset – providing significant debt relief for homeowners. All penalties on the arrears from the National Housing Corporation were eliminated.

Some other initiatives are:

Electricity subsidy

Subsidy for fuel

PAP

STEP

Tax relief on food

Increased VAT Days

Back-to-School Voucher assistance

Land Normalization Allocation and Distribution – debt relief for land

And the list goes on.

It is expected that the government will continue to work towards the welfare of its people and development of the nation.