Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne was praised for his advocacy, which played a major role in a valuable natural gas deal between Trinidad and Tobago with Venezuela announced on Sunday, 24 December.

Dr Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, announced the deal with the major details about the Dragon Gas project, which is seen as a sign of regional cooperation.

In this process of the deal, the presence of PM Browne, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados and President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali of Guyana were also appreciated for their necessary contributions.

As per the reports, the terms of the agreement between both nations give rights to Trinidad and Tobago for the exploration, production, and export of natural gas from the Dragon Gas Field in Venezuela for 30 years.

This deal between both nations is expected to build a long-term relationship in terms of economic and strategic cooperation in the region.

Prime Minister Rowley showed his gratitude for his counterparts while mentioning the importance of their advocacy during the challenging negotiations.

He gave them credit, especially for their vocal support in the process of getting the Office of Foreign Assets Control license from the US Treasury Department.

Due to the various sanctions on the nation of Venezuela imposed by Washington, the OFAC license was the most important and difficult part of the negotiations.

In the recent deal of Trinidad and Tobago with Venezuela, the presence of Prime Minister Browne with three other Caricom leaders proved to be very useful in complex diplomacy to obtain the necessary approvals for the gas deal.

While talking about the success of the cooperation between both nations, Prime Minister Rowley said, “Prime Minister Mottley and President Ali also need to be identified by name for speaking up for Trinidad and Tobago when we fought this fight in Washington DC to get the OFAC license.”

He mentioned the importance of their works in advocating for the position of Trinidad and Tobago and facing and winning over the challenges posed by the American sanctions.

Under the deal, the long-term license will help in the stability and strategic advantage of Trinidad and Tobago by giving them a reliable source of supply of natural gas for decades now.

The success of the Dragon Gas project deal signing shows the importance of cooperation in the region to work together on shared issues and building strength for mutual benefit and stability.

As this event came out to the public during festive times, it was seen by the public as a positive sign of the mutual growth of the region by bringing an end to the conflicts.

More updates on the Dragon Gas project will be getting out to the public with time and the progress of the deal. It will be seen how the deal will impact the economy and strategic growth of both the nation and the region.

The role of Prime Minister Gaston Browne in making the gas deal possible with the help of Prime Minister Mottley and President Ali shows the mutual understanding between the leaders of the region, which can solve many diplomatic issues in the future.