Places to visit in Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia: An Eastern Caribbean Island, Saint Lucia is one of the popular tourist places. An Island is all covered with volcanic beaches, fishing villas, reef diving sites which makes it beautiful to be explored.

A tiny island has the vast package offering an exciting excursion through the waterfalls, trails and cruise ports. Moreover, there is a trail in the interior rainforest leading towards the waterfalls which offers the explorers to pour over a cliff into a garden as it is 15 m high.

Further, an island has a cruise port as well as the capital, Castries, where a number of cruise ships pay their arrival with the huge count of passengers, leading towards the increased tourism.

Also, at the capital of the nation, there is a bustling market and shops which sell a blend of culture to the people, including handmade crafts like baskets and wood carvings. The market as the food draws as well which offers Creole cuisine Callaloo soup to the people visiting.

Interestingly, the helicopter tour in the country offers an overhead tour at the Piton Peaks and the coastline of the country which gives an extraordinary delight to the eyes.

Furthermore, two beaches namely; Reduit Beach and Anse Chastanet beach. The Reduit Beach offers calm water for swimming and beach bars. And, the Anse Chastanet beach offers snorkeling and diving.

The list to some of the popular places of Saint Lucia are as follow:

Cocoa Farm

The Pitons

Rodney Bay

Anse de Sables

Marigot Bay

Anse Chastanet

Millet Bird Sanctuary

Quilesse Forest Reserve

Pigeon Island National Landmark

Soufriere Volcano

Diamond Falls Botanical Gardens

Even, the country has specific beautiful places which offer the luxurious stay at the most happening direction (North) of the country, which are as follows:

Castries

Rodney Bay

Gros Islet

Cap Estate

Probing ahead, on the South side of the region, there are some places as well which are as follows:

Soufriere

Laborie

Vieux Fort

Micoud

Choiseul

All in all, the country has the complete package of excursions to the tourists.

