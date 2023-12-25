Pinelands football team wins BFA National Youth Champions

The boys from Pinelands defeated Paradise Football Club 2-1 in the finals of the Barbados Football Association’s National Youth Cup Championship

Barbados: Pinelands football team are the under-11 BFA National Youth Cup Champions. The boys from Pinelands defeated Paradise Football Club 2-1 in the finals of the Barbados Football Association’s National Youth Cup Championship Under-11 final match last week.

Playing at home, the Pineland team was captained by 11-year-old Ratevion Marques, who was named ‘Most Outstanding Player’ and also took the award for ‘Best Midfielder’ in the match, and the ‘Most Goals’ award for his 15 strikes in the tournament.

The NSC under-13 football team were crowned under-13 champions when they defeated Pinelands 6-0 in the final of the Barbados Football Association’s (BFA) National Youth Cup yesterday morning at the Pinelands Resource Centre.

Earlier, playing in League Two of the Barbados Secondary Schools Under-19 Football League, the St. George Secondary School boys captured the title after gaining the perfect score of 27 points from nine games and gaining promotion to League One.

Rojae Collins of St. George scored 13 goals to be named top goal scorer. Three players, along with Collins from St George under-19 squad were also chosen to play in a 17-man All-Star squad in a postseason competition. They were Jarel Prescod, Jayvon Alleyne and Teon Cadogan.

It was a proud moment for all concerned and a good showing for the school.

NSC captain Amari Small was named Most Outstanding Player, while Zion Moore of Pinelands deservingly captured the Best Defender award.

Pinelands' custodian Nickolai Weekes was named Best Goalkeeper of the tournament.

CCFS successfully defended their National Sports Council under-19 men’s knockout volleyball title when they defeated Barbados Community College 25-21, 26-24 at the Wildey Gymnasium on Wednesday.

