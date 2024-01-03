Photographic Exhibition to commence in Barbados, know deets

Barbados is all set to open a Photographic Exhibition in light of the celebration of the 20 years of the Photographic Society on January 13, 2024, at the Queen’s Park Gallery, Bridgetown

Barbados: Barbados is all set to open a Photographic Exhibition in light of the celebration of the 20 years of the Photographic Society on January 13, 2024, at the Queen’s Park Gallery, Bridgetown.

The one-month-long exhibition will end on February 10, 2024, featuring the display of the artistic work of the photographers.

The invitation has been extended to the art lovers, and they said that the opening of the exhibition would mark their commitment toward art which was showcased over the last year 20 years. At the exhibition, one lucky person will be presented with a photographic print at 8: 00 pm.

People who are present at the time of drawing are eligible to receive the print. In order to become the candidate for the exhibition, the participants will have to email their work to the official address.

National Cultural Foundation of Barbados also shared the timings of the opening and closing of the photographic exhibition. The art gallery will be open for three days at different times.

Opening hours of the exhibition:

The photographic exhibition will commence on Saturday, January 13, 2024. It will open at 6 pm and end at 8 pm. The opening ceremony will showcase the journey of the photographic society and shed light on its achievements in the last 20 years.

The exhibition opening will also highlight some of the exciting and good work of the society and help attendees enhance their knowledge about photography.

From Monday to Saturday, the exhibition will open at 10 am and close at 6 pm. It will remain closed every Sunday. The exhibition on these days will highlight the good work of some exceptional photographers of Barbados.

The exhibition will be closed on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

The patrons will also get the chance to explore the art of Thriller Writing with Glenville Lovell at the exhibition. Lovell is a well-known artist, Barbadian writer, dancer, novelist and playwright. He published his first novel in 1995 under the Soho Press, marking the beginning of his career in the writing field.

His publications included Too Beautiful to Die and Love and Death in Brooklyn. These novels were published by Berkley.