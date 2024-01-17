Phipps, Henry and Thomas charged with Port Antonio robbery

Phipps, Henry and Thomas arrested on Tuesday for robbery, kidnapping and aggravation of a couple at Folly in Port Antonio on 17 December.

Jamaica: Three men, Phipps, Henry and Thomas arrested by Jamaica police on Tuesday, 16 January, and charged in the case of robbery, kidnapping and aggravation of a couple at Folly in Port Antonio, a parish on the northeastern coast of Jamaica, on Sunday, 17 December, around 4:00 pm. The charges are laid for the Breaches of the Law Reform Act and Breaches of the Cybercrime Act.

The changed suspects are identified as a 24-year-old man named Sandre Phipps, also as known as Manta, who worked as a waiter and lives at Land Settlement in Portland.

The suspects are a 28-year-old man named Davian Henry, who worked as a taxi operator and a 22-year-old man named Rolando Thomas, both live at Sherwood Forest in Portland.

As per the reports of the police department of Port Antonio, a man and woman boarded a motor vehicle at the root of the Port Antonio town centre on the day at nearly 4:00 pm.

It is mentioned that on the way after getting to Folly main road, the driver changed the route and took them to some deserted area. In the place, the victim man and woman were ambushed by three suspects who were armed with knives.

The suspects immediately announced the robbery and took all the valuables forcefully from the couple they were carrying at the time.

The valuables that got robbed included a Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone that cost around one thousand US dollars, an iPhone 14 that cost around fifteen hundred US dollars and a GoPro camera that cost around thirty thousand Jamaican dollars.

After taking all the valuables the couple was carrying in the robbery, the victim man was forced by the suspects Phipps, Henry and Thomas to call his mother at home in Port Antonio for more money.

The mother of the victim, after getting the call and knowing the incident, instantly transferred the amount of nearly 2026 US dollars online to one of the suspects using a well-known application.

After the robbery, the kidnapped couple was released by the suspects Phipps, Henry and Thomas, after which the couple went to Port Antonio.

The victim couple straight after went to the police station to report the incident of kidnapping and robbery. In response to the report, the police officers took charge, recorded the statement of the victim couple and started the investigation.

The active investigations and inquiries in the area of Port Antonio about the robbery case led the officers to the suspects Phipps, Henry and Thomas. The suspects were arrested straight after the police officers and laid charges of respective offences against them.

People of the communities around Port Antonio and in the nation, after hearing about the arrest of Phipps, Henry and Thomas, the suspects of robbery and kidnapping, are sharing their opinions.

People are saying, “It is good that the culprits are under arrest. There were lots of such incidents seen in the area, and maybe only these people were involved in these acts. Maybe we will see less incidents like these in future. Well done, police officers who caught them.”

People also said, “They do these crimes because the judges are giving them bail, and they taking deals get less time. But what did they think was going to happen? I saw it in the news when it happened. These men should get life for this crime. Most of them do not work. I can just imagine how people felt about their lives. The government must set an example. So others don’t mess with visitors when they come to Jamaica.”

It is said that the court dates for the case of the suspects are finalised, and soon, they will be presented in front of the Judges.