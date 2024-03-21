Pharmacy at Mary Charles Hospital reopens in St Kitts and Nevis, announces PM Drew

The pharmacy at the Mary Charles Hospital reopened on Tuesday after its renovation to provide quality health services to the Molinuex community in St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: The pharmacy at the Mary Charles Hospital reopened on Tuesday after its renovation to provide quality health services to the Molinuex community in St Kitts and Nevis. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew conducted a walkthrough at the hospital and explored the pharmacy and other improvements at the hospital.

PM Drew said that the Ministry of Health completed some essential remedial work to address long-standing issues at the hospital. He added,” It’s truly heartening to see the improvements firsthand.”

Prime Minister Drew highlighted that the pharmacy is led by experienced Pharmacist Bryann Tillette from Belize. The newly renovated pharmacy will open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 pm to 4 pm.

The pharmacy was closed due to necessary repairs which were neglected by the previous government, as per the prime minister. He mentioned that the reopening will mark a significant milestone in the community and ensure the health protection of the residents.

PM Drew retreated his vision for the health sector and said that the government aims to expand its operating hours and pharmaceutical services. He added the pharmacy will accommodate the needs of the people with better health services.

The Ministry of Health also added that the pharmacy is one of their steps in ensuring and improving healthcare delivery services. It will also work to enhance patient care as the government is in the final stages of digitizing the Mary Charles Pharmacy.

Terming it the “Broder Project”, PM Drew mentioned that the pharmacy will be improved with digital integration of pharmaceutical services at other outlets which included Pogson, Newtown, and Basseterre Health Cantres.

The digital network at the pharmacy will allow for streamlined access to patient medical profiles and pharmaceutical records across all outlets upon completion. The digital integration will also invite the people to get more efficient management of medication, prevent over-prescribing, over-distribution and facilitate instant communication.