Petit Valley man injured in shooting with his nephew

Trinidad and Tobago: A 50-year-old man got injured in a shooting attack with his 4-year-old nephew in a conflict with a 62-year-old man in the neighbourhood of Stoer Drive in Petit Valley on the morning of Saturday, 24 February, around 6:00 am.

The injured victim of the shooting attack is identified with the name of Tyrell Goodridge, who lives at Stoer Drive in Petit Valley, a locality in the northwestern part of Trinidad. The little boy is identified by the name of Nicholas Thomas.

As per the reports, the incident of the Petit Valley shooting attack on the victim and his nephew took place on the day at nearly 6:00 am while the man was walking in the locality near his home with the young kid in his arms.

It is mentioned that while the victim was out on the walk, he got involved in an argument with a man living next to his house in the neighbourhood. The argument heated up which eventually became the reason for the shooting attack.

It is said that the victim, Tyrell Goodridge, with his nephew, Nicholas Thomas, left the place and walked through a track. Reportedly, when the victim went back to his house after the walk, he was confronted by the suspect on the way. The suspect was armed with a firearm this time.

The suspect pointed his firearm in the direction of Tyrell Goodridge and pulled the trigger, firing three shots at the victim. In the shooting, the victim, Goodridge, got shot in his hand and his buttocks. The little kid in the shooting got grazed on his left palm. However, the suspect didn’t attempt to flee from the place after the shooting attack.

The incident of the shooting attack on the victim and the little kid in Petit Valley was reported to the police department. In response to the report, the police officers from the Western Division took charge and went to the place of the shooting attack.

After visiting the crime scene, the police officers confirmed the report and took the area under control for the investigation. The police officers straight after arrested the suspect in the shooting case. The police officers also seized the firearm possessed by the suspect which was used for the crime.

The injured victims of the shooting were taken to the Saint James Medical Complex under medical observation for treatment. In the hospital, both were treated and reported to be in stable condition. The injuries were said to be not life-threatening.

The local people of the Petit Valley and the residents of the communities around the nation are sharing their opinions on the case after learning about the incident of the shooting attack in which a man with his nephew got injured.

People are saying, “The biggest issue is that people are carrying guns and weapons at their homes. It is very easily available and can be noticed that many carry a dangerous weapon with them. This is the reason that people without thinking get out with their guns to finish the people. That is what we need to solve first.”