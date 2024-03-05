Petit Valley man died in fatal shooting attack

Man was not able to survive the fatal shooting attack along Upper Simeon Road in Petit Valley on Sunday, 3 March.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man was not able to survive the fatal shooting attack by an unknown assailant at the neighbourhood along Upper Simeon Road in the Petit Valley locality in the northwestern part of Trinidad on Sunday, 3 March, around 12:10 am.

The deceased victim of the fatal shooting attack in Petit Valley is identified with his name of Terrance Clarke who was also known by his common name of Timeless.

As per the reports, the incident of the Petit Valley fatal shooting attack on the victim took place on the day at nearly 12:10 am while Terrance Clarke was out on the roadway in the neighbourhood. While the victim man was at the location, the unknown suspect went to the place and approached him with aggression.

It is said that the suspect who was armed with the firearm launched a shooting attack on the victim which eventually took his life. The unknown suspect fled from the site of the shooting after the attack on the victim.

The act of the shooting attack on the victim was observed firstly by the people who lived near the site of the shooting. The people went out to find the source of the explosions after hearing the loud sound of multiple explosions in the neighbourhood, raising their concerns.

After the search of the area, the local people found the victim lying down on the roadway who was covered with his blood coming out of the wounds on his body caused by the gunshots.

The police department was informed about the incident of the fatal shooting attack on the victim man in the neighbourhood of Petit Valley. In response to the information of the fatal attack, the police officers from the local police station took initial charge and went to the shooting site.

The police officers after visiting the crime scene took the area under control. They started with an early investigation to collect the clues and evidence that could be helpful in finding the culprit of the attack.

The emergency health services were also reported about the shooting attack on the victim man to receive the medical attention. However, the victim of the fatal attack was not able to survive and lost his life in Saint James Medical Complex where was declared dead officially.

The police officers are conducting an investigation into the case and inquiries are also ongoing to trace the culprit involved in the fatal shooting attack which led to a murder in the region.