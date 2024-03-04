Penal: 26-year-old man died in fatal shooting

26-year-old man lost his life in a fatal shooting in presence of his 2-year-old daughter at his home in Penal on 2 March.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 26-year-old man lost his life in a fatal shooting attack by unknown assailants in the presence of his 2-year-old daughter at his home at Smart Avenue along Lachoos Road in Penal, a town in the southern part of Trinidad, in the dark of Saturday, 2 March, around 1:40 am.

The deceased victim of the fatal shooting attack in Penal is identified with the name of Dwayne Pierre commonly known as Branker, who was a labourer. His daughter was also found with injuries on her right hand who was in the same room where the crime took place.

As per the reports, the incident of the fatal shooting on the victim in Penal took place on the day while the deceased man was in his bedroom with his little daughter. It is assumed that the victim was asleep when he got attacked by the unknown assailants who entered the house without any permission.

The shooting attack was noticed by the resident in the neighbourhood of the victim, Dwayne Pierre. The neighbours at nearly 1:40 am heard loud sounds of the explosions multiple times which raised their concern.

The residents in the neighbourhood went to the home of the victim while searching for the reason for the explosions which were heard from this direction. The neighbours found that the door of his home was closed which they opened by force.

It is mentioned that the neighbours inside the house found the dead body of the victim lying on the bed and covered with the blood that was coming from the wounds of the gunshots. The daughter of the victim was rescued, who was having injuries on her right hand.

The police department was informed by the neighbours about the incident of the fatal shooting attack on the victim in Penal. In response to the report of the murder, the police officers from the Homicide Bureau Region 3 and the South Western Division took charge and went to the site of the crime.

After arriving at the shooting site of Penal, the police officers started with an early investigation to collect the relevant evidence after taking the place under their control. The police officers also confirmed the report of the fatal shooting attack after visiting the site.

In the search of the place, the police officers recovered multiple shells of spent bullets outside of the window of his bedroom at the back of the apartment. The window was also found shattered during the investigation.

The officers examined the victim and was officially declared dead. Meanwhile, the injured daughter of the victim was instantly transferred to the Siparia District Health Facility for medical treatment.

The daughter of the victim was treated for her injuries, which were not very serious. The doctor reported his assumption that she possibly got those injuries due to a fall at the time of the attack on his deceased father.

As per the statement of the neighbours, the victim was last seen alive at his home with his daughter on the evening of the previous day, on Friday, 1 March, around 7:30 pm.