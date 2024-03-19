Pays Dominica Yachting Festival 2024 set to return, event calendar unveiled

Pays Dominica Yachting Festival 2024 is all set to return from March 23 to 31, 2024 as the calendar of the events unveiled.

Roseau, Dominica: Pays Dominica Yachting Festival 2024 is all set to return from March 23 to 31, 2024 as the calendar of the events unveiled. The objective of the festival is to bring the yachters together and increase the potential of the destination as a top yachting destination across the Caribbean.

Through the different activities, the festival also aims to prosper the local offerings of Dominica and showcase the heritage aspect in front of the tourists. It would foster the market for the country and its local artisans who would use the platform to display their skills.

Firstly, the registrations for the yachting will be opened on March 23 at 8:00 am which will also include complimentary rum punch and DJ Music at PAYS. The second event of the day will be for the locals which is named as “Buy Dominica Love Local Vendors Markets” at PAYS. It will start at 9: 00 am.

The last event of the day will be the Welcome Reception and Creole Jazz Party at Cabritis Cruise Ship Berth which will start at 7: 00 pm. The yachters will be welcomed by the government and tourism ministry of Dominica.

For March 24, 2024, six events are on board which will include Palm Sunday Church Service at 8:00 am, Buy Dominica Love Local Vendors Markets at PAYS at 9: 00 am, Lion Fish Hunt with Island Dive Operations at 9:00 am, Kenneth Gussie Cultural Tour of Portsmouth at 10: 00 am, Cabritis National Park/Fort Shirly Historical Tour by Dr Lennox Honychurch at 2: 00 pm.

The last event of the day will be Sunday’s Barbecue Dinner with Music and Dancing at PAYS which will start at 7:00 am.

Other events will be:

On March 25, 2024

9:00 am – Lion Fish Hunt with Island Dive Operations.

9:00 am -Full Day Syndicate Tour with Lunch visiting Syndicate Nature Trail, Parrot Habitat, Milton Waterfalls, and Free-Up Farm.

4:00 pm -Skipper’s Briefing at PAYS for Open Class Fun Races

7:00 pm – Lion Fish Dinner, Movie, Music and Dancing at PAYS.

On March 26, 2024

9:00 am-Open Class Fun Race (Leg 1) from Portsmouth to Mero

10:00 am-Kayaking the Waitukubuli Sea Trail.

3:00 pm Beach Activities at Mero Beach including Beach Volley Ball

7:00pm-Dinner, Entertainment, Music and Dancing at Mero Beach.

On March 27, 2024

9:00 am – Open Class Fun Race (Leg 2) from Mero to Portsmouth

3:00 pm – Indian River Row Boat Tour, and Bush Bar Lime at the

Indian River Bush Bar, Restaurant, and Tropical Gardens.

7:00 pm – Wednesday Barbecue Dinner and Open Class Fun Race Prize Giving, Music and Dancing at PAYS.

On March 28, 2024

9:00 am – Full Day Northern Treasures Tour with lunch visiting Cold Soufriere, Bwa Neff Waterfalls, Calibishie Red Rocks, Chocolate Factory, Gin Distillery, Paradise Valley Garden and Nursery.

7:00 pm – Games Night (Jackpot Bingo) at the PAYS.

On March 29, 2024

9:00 am – Voluntary Service Day includes (1) Painting Project, (2) Food Hampers Distribution Project, (3) Tree Planting Project, (4) Beach Clean Up Project.

9:00 am – Good Friday Mass at the Portsmouth Roman Catholic Church

On March 30, 2024

7:00 am – Saturday Morning Portsmouth Market and Local Cooking Tour Experience at PAYS.

9:00 am -Buy Dominica “Love Local” Vendors Market at PAYS

3:00 pm – Sip and Paint Event and Art Auction at PAYS.

7:00 pm – Special Appreciation Dinner, Awards Ceremony, and, Cultural Entertainment Night at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth.

On March 31, 2024

8:00 am-Easter Sunday Church Services

9:00 am- Buy Dominica “Love Local Vendors Market at PAYS.

7:00 pm- Farewell Sunday Barbecue with Music and Dancing at PAYS.

The happy hour of the festival will take place from 5 pm to 7 pm daily. Notably, the yachting festival was celebrated under the theme- “Celebrating Yachting in our Communities” and held from March 19 to 23, 2023.