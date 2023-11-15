Patricia Scotland extends wishes to King Charles on 75th birthday

Patricia Scotland: the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth extended wishes to King Charles on his 75th birthday.

Patricia Scotland: the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth extended wishes to King Charles on his 75th birthday. She prayed for his good health and wished for the best of his tenure as the King of Britain.

On her social media, CSG Patricia Scotland said,” Wishing His Majesty The King a happy 75th birthday today.”

She also extended gratitude for His Majesty’s active support of the Commonwealth’s work. CSG Scotland added,” On behalf of the Commonwealth, I offer my profound gratitude for His Majesty’s active support of The Commonwealth’s work and commitment to unity within our Family of Nations.”

King Charles has been celebrating his 75th birthday on November 14, 2023 with huge celebration at the Royal Palace. With special activities, the entire Britian has dedicated the day to great celebration.

Foundation 2 have been celebrating King Charles’ 75th Birthday. They used Numicon to partition the number 75, created part-whole models, counted to 75 and even made repeating patterns using the colours of the Union Jack.

he King’s Trust (formerly the Prince’s Trust) hosted an Afternoon tea to celebrate King Charles’ 75th birthday at Highgrove House yesterday.

Guests included organisations from the NHS to members of the Windrush generation and nominated community stalwarts, all turning 75 years old.

It has also included some famous faces among the guests including celebrity chef Raymond Blanc, The Repair Shop host Jay Blades and singer Leee John from the 1980s group Imagination.

The Orchard Room in Highgrove gardens set the scene, already decorated for Christmas. The Rock Choir performed classic hits, including

Hallelujah by the late Leonard Cohen, one of the King’s favourites.

14-year-old pianist Bill Goulding also performed, playing his special birthday composition for the monarch.

The King was cheered and applauded as he cut his three-tier Victoria sponge birthday cake, created by Jan Blackmore from Buttercup Pantry.

Ramanjot Kaur is a dedicated journalist with a Master’s in Journalism and Mass Communication, specializing in economic and political news reporting with incisive analysis and integrity. ramanjot.kaur@associatestimes.com