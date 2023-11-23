Patricia Scotland attends inaugural of Mohamed Muizze as Maldives President

CSG Scotland said that the Commonwealth will always support the good governance and bright future of Maldives

Patricia Scotland– the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, attended the inauguration of Dr Mohamed Muizzu as President of Maldives. She expressed pleasure and extended best wishes to Maldivians for their bright future.

She took to Facebook and shared glimpses of her meeting Dr Muizzu. CSG Scotland said that the Commonwealth will always support the good governance and bright future of Maldives.

She said, ”It’s an absolute pleasure to be in the Maldives for the inauguration of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Muizzu as President.”

CSG Scotland added that the Commonwealth family wishes all the best to the people of Maldives. She said, ”From all of us in the Commonwealth family, we wish Maldivians all the very best.”

Besides this, Patricia Scotland also participated in a series of meetings with the administration of Maldives. She discussed several matters of concern about the cooperation and collaboration with them. The meeting’s agendas focused on climate, food security and other talks of investment.

Patricia Scotland’s focus in a series of events

Climate Change

Environment Protection and ways of improvement

Energy and Food Security

Plans for COP 28

Peace and Development

Sports Development

Meeting with Minister of Climate

In the first meeting, CSG Patricia Scotland met with Maldives Minister of Climate, Environment and Energy, Thoriq Ibrahim on Wednesday. During the meeting, both leaders discussed the needs of Small Developing States and the impact of Climate change.

Besides this, CSG Scotland also shared the plans of the Commonwealth for climate financing and resource availability. They both also presented a full layout for the upcoming COP 28, scheduled to be held in Dubai next week.

The conversation also featured a discussion on the ways of mitigating the issues related to climate change. She also outlined the agenda of the Commonwealth for a greener and more sustainable future.

She said, ”We had an inspiring conversation about protecting Small Island Developing States, shared relevant and valuable Commonwealth toolkits and discussed our plans for COP 28 in Dubai.”

Meeting with Sports Minister

CSG Scotland expressed pleasure to meet Abdulla Rafiu, Minister of Sports, Fitness and Recreation. She said that their meeting featured the ideas presented by the minister for the development of the sports sector in Maldives.

She also extended full support to the ministry and said that sports are a significant part of the growth of physical as well as mental strength.

The conversation also found areas of collaboration to boost the presence of Maldives on the international sporting scene.

CSG Patricia Scotland said, ”It was a pleasure to meet Hon Abdulla Rafiu, Minister of Sports, Fitness and Recreation, and hear about his ideas on sports for peace and development, as well as collaboration to boost Maldives’ presence on the international sporting scene.”

Meeting with former AG

CSG Patricia Scotland also participated in the meeting with former Attorney General of Maldives Azima Shakoor and her team. She said, ”I had such an incredible reunion with my dear friend and former Attorney General of Maldives, Azima Shakoor, and her team.”

She referred to it a wonderful catching up and reminiscing about old times.

