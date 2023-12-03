Patricia Scotland addresses Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum

CSG Patricia Scotland attended the COP 28 in Dubai to address the problems faced by the Commonwealth states due to the ill effects of the climate change

Patricia Scotland– the Secretary General of the Commonwealth addressed the Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum on Friday. The forum was held on the margins of COP 28 in Dubai.

Speaking during the forum, she called for strategic actions against the climate change with the help of the private sector. She said that their work in driving climate action will be great help.

CSG Patricia Scotland also expressed pleasure and said,” Glad to address the Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum at COP 28.”

“The gap between where we are and where we need to be is widening. We can’t close this gap – in ambition, action and finance – without the private sector, ”said Patricia Scotland.

She called the private sector to work with them more closely to avert the climate crisis so no one is left behind.

CSG Patricia Scotland attended the COP 28 in Dubai to address the problems faced by the Commonwealth states due to the ill effects of the climate change. She participated in several meetings and shared her ways of coping with the climate change issues.

Meeting with King Charles

On the margins of COP28, CSG Patricia Scotland joined King Charles in the launch of the Wildfire-Resilient Landscapes Network. She extended her full support and emphasized on building resilient landscapes to deal with wildfires.

She expressed pleasure and said,” An honour to join His Majesty The King today, as he launched the Wildfire-Resilient Landscapes Network ahead of COP 28.

CSG Patricia Scotland said that the commonwealth looks forward to this timely collaboration to build resilient landscapes which can deal with the growing problem of wildfires in a sustainable way.

Engage with Commonwealth leaders

During COP 28, CSG Scotland met with several Commonwealth leaders, including Anwaar Kakar, Philip Brave Davis and Philip J Pierre. The meeting featured discussions on the shared goals of building sustainable and resilient future.

She said that the meeting were focused on advancing co-operation on the actions against the issues of climate change and environmental degradation.

In her meeting with Prime Minister of Saint Lucia- Philip J Pierre, CSG Scotland expressed pleasure for having great conversations. She said, ”We discussed leveraging new technologies to improve youth prospects, boost digital trade & transform government services. We discussed ways to work more closely on shared priorities, including through Commonwealth programmes.”

Her another meeting was held with President of Sri Lanka- Ranil Wickremesinghe. She said that they had an excellent discussion on the Commonwealth, Blue Charter and Sri Lanka’s proposed International, Climate Change University, Climate Justice Forum & investments in countries in the tropical belt.

With Bangladesh’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting Dr Hasan Mahud, CSG Scotland said that they discussed forthcoming parliamentary elections, women empowerment and climate change.

Gratitude to Malta

CSG Patricia Scotland also extended gratitude to Malta for a long-time advocate for small islands in the Commonwealth.

She said that their support to unlock finance, protect the ocean and enhance economic development is impactful. We will leave no stone unturned in our shared objective to build resilience.

