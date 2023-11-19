Parish T10 Cricket: St Andrew to clash with St Patrick

St Andrew and St Patrick are all set to play the finals of the Independence Parish T10 Cricket Tournament on Sunday in Dominica

Roseau, Dominica: St Andrew and St Patrick are all set to play the finals of the Independence Parish T10 Cricket Tournament on Sunday in Dominica. The match will be held at Botanic Gardens at 2: 30 pm.

Both the team will face each other in the final match and play to determine the holder of the trophy of Parish T10 cricket festival. St Andrew who has remained the defending champions of the tournament defeated St George on Saturday and advanced to the finals.

Notably, the match for the 3rd place will also be held on Sunday between St Paul and St George at Botanic Gardens. The match will be played at 12: 00 noon.

In the second match of the semi-finals, St Andrew defeated St George by 4 runs. The match was held at Londonderry Playing Field. The toss was secured by St George who chose to field first.

While playing the inning of 111 runs, the team has given good target to St George with the lost of seven wickets in 10 overs.

The star batsman of the team were Clemenson Leblanc who made 20 and Jerome Lovalle who made 19. Further, the bowlers of the teams were Shakeem Thomas who took three wickets with 3/29 and Kyron Phillip who took one wicket with 1/13.

After that, St Andrew restricted the St George to 108 runs in the 10 overs with its fielding and bowling. The team has made runs with the lost of five outs.

The performers of teams were:

Kyron Phillip made 39

Reginald Seaman made 20

Oswald George 3/10

Vincent 1/23

Sports Division Independence Parish T10 Cricket Festival has kickstarted in Dominica on October 27, 2023. The semi-finals and finals of the tournament was scheduled to be held in the end of the month of October.

Due to the creole festival, the matches of the tournament has been postponed. It will end on Sunday. The tournament featured matches between different zones including zone 1, zone 2 and zone 3. The best performer team paved the path to the semi-finals and reached to the finals of the tournament.

The best team was determined with their scores in the points table of the tournament in Dominica.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com