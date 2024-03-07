Pan Yard Concert Series to return to Nevis, celebrate Steel Pan music

The Pan Yard Concert Series is all set to take place at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, Nevis on the last Sunday of every month.

Nevis: The Pan Yard Concert Series is all set to take place at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, Nevis on the last Sunday of every month. The event is part of the Culturama Festival which is designed to promote the appreciation of Steel Pan music in the community.

The Pan Yard will be presented by the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation, aiming to enhance the culture of Nevis. It will also feature local steelpan groups as well as performing artists backed by steelpan music.

Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley invited the patrons to attend the concert series and said that it would also explore the music heritage of the island nation. The performances of several recognized music artists will entertain the audience and pay tribute to the steel pan’s contribution to the Caribbean music industry.

The Community Development Steel Orchestra will be invited to promote steelpan music, aiming to enhance the journey of the Culturama. Oualie Rhythms has also been added to the lineup of the Pan Yard, which will showcase the rhythmic journey of Nevis.

Poinciana Rhythms will be part of the concert series for steel pan music. EBJ Harmonics and Cultural Acts will also perform at Pan Yard, which will generate enthusiasm among the attendees for the country’s music.

The guest artist for the concert series will be Speedy who will be backed by Steel Pan.

Nevis is all set to host the Culturama Festival from July 5 to August 6, 2024 with a series of events including Mango Festival, Night Market, Restaurant Week, Culturama Sunset Pre-Jouvert Fitness Jam, Culturama Games and Department of Agriclture Fruit Festival.

The festival will be held under the theme- “Celebrating Culture, Embracing History, Its’ Culturama 50.”

Netizens also expressed pleasure and said that they are eagerly waiting for the returning of the festival as this year, the country will celebrate the 50 years which makes it more special. One added,”The steel pan music is great and Nevis Culturama Festival will celebrate the culture of the region which is important nowadays to recognize and remember our roots.”

Steel Pan Rhythm has the power to transport the people to Caribbean destinations of sun and sand, showcasing the true roots of the region. It has the potential to advance the music journey of the Caribbean region, making people broom on the rhythms and vibes of true music.

Notably, St Kitts Music Festival is all set to return to the country’s shores, which is known as the key event for the tourism and entertainment industry.