PAN AM Games: Thea Lafond wins first medal for Dominica

Roseau, Dominica: Thea Lafond Gadson of Dominica climbed the bronze medal at the Pan-American Games 2023 in Santiago. She became the first athlete to secure the medal and open the medal tally for the country in the games.

Lafond won the medal in the female triple jump. She jumped a distance of 14.25 to secure 3rd place.

As per the results of the triple jump, Leyanis Perez won the gold with 14.75m, while the silver medal was secured by Liadagmis Povea with 14.41m.

Thea Lafond is the national triple jumper of Dominica, who secured several achievements in different championships. She clinched several medals, and Pan-American Games 2023 added another milestone in her pocket.

Recently, she qualified for Dominica’s first 2024 Olympic while breaking the Triple Jump National Record with a distance of 14.90m at the World Athletics Championships 2023.

Other achievements

Thea Lafond of Dominica has achieved several records in the Triple Jump. As per her records, she won the women’s triple jump event at the USATF NYC GRAND PRIX with a jump of 14.47m.

In 2022, she won the gold medal for Dominica at the NACAC Championship in Bagamas in the Women’s Triple Jump. She was the first female athlete from Dominica to win a gold medal at the championships.

Further, the Commonwealth Games 2022 also secured great achievements for Dominica as she climbed the silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham in the Women’s Triple Jump. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also congratulated the athlete and lauded her performance.

Notably, the government of Dominica also announced the monetary award of $200,000 to Thea Lafond in recognition of her medal-winning performances at the Commonwealth Games and the NACAC Senior Championships.

Thea Lafond also shined in the year 2021 as she set a new national record in her first jump and topped group B for the qualification rounds of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

She also played at the Tokyo Olympics. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also lauded her performance and said that she is a true icon of Dominica.

Hailing from the Mahaut community, she secured qualification with a personal best of 14.33m in February 2020.

In 2020, she ranked number 12 in the world and improved a lot in these years.