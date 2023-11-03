PAN AM Games: Nadale Buntin wins bronze for St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis athlete Nadale Buntin secured bronze medal in 200 m men’s sprint event at Pan American games. The event was held in Santiago, Chile on 2nd November 2023.

Nadale Buntins blazed the finishing line with the 3rd fastest time of 20.97 seconds among the 8 competitors.

Pan American games is the premier multisport event of the Americas. The PAN AM games act as a direct qualifier for summer Olympic games and is held every four year. Atletes participate from all 41 nations of America and compete on the biggest stage.

The athlete has engraved his name in Caribbean sports history as the only medalist in an individual event at the Pan Am Games from St Kitts and Nevis. This is the first individual medal for the country in this event since 2015.

Mr Buntins joins the ranks of legendary athletes Kim Collins who clinched silver medal in the 100 m men’s event in 2011 and Antoine Adams who etched bronze medal in 100 m men event in 2015.

Nadale Buntin is the son of famous entertainer Richie Buntins. With his unwavering dedication and talent. He has bought immense pride to St Kitts and Nevis with his remarkable achievement.

Nadale Buntins expressed that he is feeling great on seizing pan am games bronze saying that it was a long season and this was his 50th race.

He showed his contentment on ending the season with a bronze medal. He said that he has always tried to run as fast as possible and execute his race near to perfection.

Mr Buntins conveyed his message to the people and kids of St Kitts and Nevis motivating them to keep working hard and keep aspiring and that they can do it just the way he did it.

The nation rejoices the historical victory and applauds Mr. Buntin as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the Caribbean. Heartfelt congratulations pour for exceptional athletic prowess and talent.