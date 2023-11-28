PAHO participates in World AIDS Day Conference

PAHO Guyana Country Office on November 28, 2023 participated in the World Aids Day Conference which took place at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.

PAHO Guyana Country Office on November 28, 2023 participated in the World AIDS Day Conference which took place at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.

Considerably, Dr. Anthony paid his visit to the booth of PAHO and reviewed the presentation prepared by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in partnership with the ministry of Health.

Moreover, the organization’s prepared presentation was completely based on advanced HIV Research which along with the diagnosis included other issues as well which arise from this.

This is related to the ability of the usage of rapid diagnostic tests which are designed to diagnose HIV in people. Also, this helps in diagnosing infections like Tuberculosis, Histoplasmosis, Cryptococcosis.

Further, the presentation focused on the retention in care program which also is widely known as the loss to follow up program. Under this program, people who are defaulted with the treatment for HIV are found and are taken forward for the recommencement on Antiretroviral Therapy.

Significantly, both the initiatives have the objective of reducing and suppressing the viral loads in patients so transmission of the virus to others can be halted.

This will escalate the chances of survival of the persons living with HIV as well. The concerns for HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) aids has raised the major concern as there has been no cure reported yet for this infection.

Even, the infection spreads so fast. Its transmission is so quick and from the very normal activities. It is not that it just gets transmitted from the activities like hugs, kisses or simply sharing food.

But also gets transmitted from the blood, semen, vaginal fluids, breast milk and even from mother to her baby.

Importantly, WHO (World Health organization) has stated that by 2025, 95% people would get the treatment for the same.

