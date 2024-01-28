PAHO donates EEG Machine to JNF, PM Drew extends gratitude

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has donated the Electroencephalogram (EEG) Machine to the JNF General Hospital, St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has donated the Electroencephalogram (EEG) Machine to the JNF General Hospital, St Kitts and Nevis. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extended gratitude to the PAHO for the generous donation.

He shared glimpses of the donation ceremony and said that the machine would enhance the advanced techniques used by the hospital for the treatment of the patients. The donation ceremony took place on Thursday.

PM Terrance Drew said that the machine will significantly enhance the neurological services at the Joseph N. France General Hospital (JNF). It will help in the diagnosis and treatment of persons with epilepsy and other nerve conditions.

While extending special gratitude to Neurologist Dr Alberto Laguna, he said,”I am thankful for the exceptional contribution of PAHO and Dr Laguna in acquiring the equipment.”

He added that St Kitts and Nevis are in need of this machine, and it will enhance the delivery of healthcare services. PM Drew also recalled the challenges faced by the hospital in the treatment of the neurological conditions and added that such equipment is necessary for the healthcare quality.

Outlining the sustainable agenda, PM Drew noted that the important pillar of becoming a sustainable island state is the quality healthcare and the protection of the citizens from any disease. With the donation, St Kitts and Nevis has been gearing up to provide universal healthcare to the citizens.

The introduction of the new machines will assist the government in delivering quality, equity and accessibility in the healthcare services to the citizens, said the prime minister.

He said that the machines will promote better management and treatment in the Joseph N France General Hospital and encourage people to enhance their lifestyle.

The donation ceremony was attended by Jenson Morton, Director of Health Institutions, Lindsay Maynard, Director of Operations, Assistant Marton at the JNF General Hospital.