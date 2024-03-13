Over 15,000 passengers arrive in Antigua onboard five cruise ships

More than 15000 passengers arrived in Antigua and Barbuda in one day onboard five different cruises such as Explorer of the Seas, Costa Fortuna, Costa Pacifica, Aida Perla, and Enchanted Princess on Tuesday.

Antigua and Barbuda: More than 15000 passengers arrived in Antigua and Barbuda in one day onboard five different cruises such as Explorer of the Seas, Costa Fortuna, Costa Pacifica, Aida Perla, and Enchanted Princess on Tuesday.

The five cruise ships docked at the Heritage Quay simultaneously, marking another busy day in St John’s. Office of the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda shared glimpses of the cruise ships and said that the port turned out to be a great hub for the tourism sector for one day.

As per the reports, the cruise season 2023/2024 turned out to be great for Antigua and Barbuda with the arrival of several prominent cruise ships. During the month of February 2024, St John’s welcomed more than 141,000 passengers through different cruise ships.

Throughout January month 2024, more than 130,000 passengers arrived in Antigua and Barbuda, marking the busiest month. Earlier, the destination also recorded more than 10,000 passengers in one day on January 4, 2024.

On that day, three cruise ships docked at different ports of Antigua which included the arrival of Enchanted Princess with 3,764 passengers, Caribbean Princess with 3,297, and Costa Pacifica with 2,994 visitors, bringing the day’s total to 10,055.

Antigua and Barbuda is known as an ideal destination for tourists and people from across the globe love to visit the country to spend their vacations in a peaceful environment. The five cruise ships marked the potential of the country with its tourism offerings including its hotspots.

The destination also welcomed 13,350 passengers with the arrival of the four cruises including Virgin Valiant Lady, Explorer of the Seas, Carnival Venezia, and Celebrity Beyond on February 20, 2024.

Antigua and Barbuda also welcomed over 78 cruises with the arrival of thousands of passengers, marking the success of the 2024 winter season.

St John’s was the first port of call on the current 12-day roundtrip Southern Caribbean itinerary for the ship. The recently rebranded Vista-class cruise liner is expected to call on St John’s again in November.