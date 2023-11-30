One Nation Concert set to return, Tian Winter to perform

Prime Minister Gaston Browne will also outline the significance of the concert and musical heritage of Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda: One Nation Concert is gearing up to stage in Antigua and Barbuda under the patronage of Prime Minister Gaston Browne. The event will take place on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 pm.

The concert is promised to be an unforgettable night of diverse music, bringing together the best talents from Antigua and Barbuda and across the wider Caribbean. The event will feature the showcase of the true culture of the country.

The concert will celebrate the spirit of togetherness and the rich cultural heritage of the event.

One Nation Concert will also make the patrons experience unity and music. Antigua Tourism Authority has also been unveiling the incredible lineup and details for the event. The lineup will feature famous artistes in the music industry.

Admission to the concert is free. It will be held at Antigua Recreation Grounds.

The first lineup for the event- Soca King Tian Winter

The first headliner announcement for the event is Soca King Tian Winter, who will rock the stage of the One Nation Concert in Antigua and Barbuda. Winter is gearing up for a night of diverse music. He will join the roster and make the audience groom on its musical vibes.

It is a free event that’s not just about the music, but also about unity, positivity and making a difference. It will also provide an opportunity for patrons to experience the musical heritage of Antigua and Barbuda.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda- Gaston Browne, added that the concert has the potential to attract tourism and promote cultural exchange.

The One Nation Concert is known as the largest event in Antigua and Barbuda, attracting over ten thousand people. It also opens doors to several opportunities for vendors, retailers, makeup artists, taxi and bus operators, clothing stores and many others.

It provides employment and showcases the local products of Antigua and Barbuda on a big platform.

