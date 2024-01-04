One Man dead, two hospitalized in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

A man in his late 30s has died, and two others have been hospitalized due to the poisonous elements of carbon monoxide in Fitches Creek, Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda: A man in his late 30s has died, and two others have been hospitalized due to the poisonous elements of carbon monoxide in Fitches Creek, Antigua and Barbuda. They both were cleaning the area and the Emergency Medical Services received the distress call shortly after 12:30 on Wednesday afternoon.

They responded within minutes at the residential property where the men had been working. The Fire Department also rushed to the scene to provide assistance, taking the stricken men from the cistern.

It is alleged one of the men started to feel unwell, and another who went to assist him also started to lose consciousness. Emergency Medical Technicians started to render CPR while rushing the men to the hospital.

One was pronounced dead, while the other two have been admitted in serious condition. A fourth man at the location did not show signs of being ill.

The men were reportedly using equipment to pump water from the cistern, and this is believed to have caused an elevated level of carbon monoxide in the confined space. A post-mortem will determine the cause of death.

Antigua and Barbuda Police Officials shared updates on the incident and asked the people to remain cautious around the cistern. The citizens are also urged to use proper safety measures against the poisonous substances of carbon monoxide.

Netizens said that the incident had not happened for the first time in Antigua and Barbuda, as a similar incident was also reported earlier.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda said that they would work for the betterment of the country and its citizens.

The citizens also extended condolences to the family of the deceased and said, ”So Sad Condolences to his family.”

The authorities also said that they will adopt cautionary measures to enhance the cleaning matter of Antigua and Barbuda. They will also enhance proper safety measures against poisonous elements and incidents like that.