One Dies and Two Go Missing in Mazaruni River Boat Collision

Three men went missing in a Mazaruni River boat collision in the vicinity of BK Quarries Inc. Investigations are now initiated into the incident which took place on Friday, July 05, at approximately 23:50 hours.

The three missing men are identified as Sadie, 29, Troy Joseph, 35, and Cranston Davidson, 43. Previously, a search was launched, and the dead body of Oswald was found on Saturday. Meanwhile, it was disclosed that the two missing men are relatives of the deceased.

Reportedly, Oswald Hudson, the father of Saddie and the captain of the First Avenue Bartica boat was traveling from Itaballi Landing to Bartica and was carrying two minors, a pregnant woman, and the three missing men. They were traveling in a wooden boat powered by a 75-horsepower Yamaha engine.

According to Oswald, who was traveling from Bartica from Itaballi Landing, collided with the boat of Shaves Thomas, who was traveling in the opposite direction. The collision caused the passengers to fall into the water.

Oswald further stated that after the boats collided, Saddie saved one of the young ones before he, Davidson, and Joseph went underwater and never surfaced.

When the nearby public saw the accident, they immediately took out their boats and were able to pull six people out of the water and bring them to the beach on Third Avenue.

The survivors were then taken to several on-call doctors at the Bartica Regional Hospital for evaluation and treatment. It was further revealed that the boat commanded by Hudson was not equipped with lights. The occupants of his boat were also not wearing any life jackets during the collision.

The man who rescued the six survivors also revealed that Thomas was driving the boat under the influence of alcohol.

According to the reports, a deep investigation by police into the case started as recently as tomorrow, as the family was the only one looking for their loved ones until then.

“We, the families of the two missing persons, are concerned and want to know what is going on with the government and the Guyana Police Force since we are the only ones searching day and night, and we are becoming agitated and tired. We want to know what is going on and why this problem has been dragged out for so long,” one of the family members stated.

The Guyana Police Force has now initiated an investigation into the incident. The police stated that the three of them disappeared on Friday, July 05, at approximately 23:50 hours in the Mazaruni River in the vicinity of BK Quarries Inc.

“From 09:30 today, a specialist police team led by Inspector Crawford left Bartica Police Station in collaboration with Mr. Melville from the Waterways Authority. They are currently in Essa.” The officials stated.