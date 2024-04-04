One dead, three injured in firebomb attack of Couva.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 25-year-old man was found dead as he was unable to survive the fire at his home caused by a malicious act of firebomb attack by unknown suspects in Couva, which also left three other family members hospitalised, early on Wednesday, 03 April, around 3:00 am.

As per the reports disclosed to the public, the criminal act of a firebomb attack at the house of the victims in Couva, a town along the western coast of Trinidad, took place in the dark when the family was sleeping.

At nearly 3:00 am, the early time of the day, the attack caused fire all around and left the house burning while the victim’s family was struck inside. The incident was first observed by a man in the neighbourhood who heard the noise of an explosion and looked out for the reason.

After the man saw the house in the locality was on fire, he ran out for the rescue with a hose to take control of the fire. The other residents in the neighbourhood gathered around within moments and joined the effort after which the information of the firebomb attack in Couva was reported to the fire service department and the law enforcement department.

Within a few moments, the fire department was at the mentioned location and immediately took action and started the rescue mission. The firefighters managed to take the situation under control by extinguishing the fire.

The evacuation of the victims was conducted by the rescue force, in which four members of the house were reported as the victims, among whom one man was found dead while three individuals were discovered in severe condition.

The deceased victim of the Couva firebomb attack was reported to be a man named Tyrone Foster, who was also known by his common name of Stephon. Tyrone Foster was a terminal worker by profession on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.

The other three injured victims of the malicious act are identified as Lorna Cuffie, who was the mother of the deceased victim, Layla Richards, the girlfriend of Tyrone Foster, and Lester Foster, who was his uncle. All were together on the day of the firebomb attack at 27A along Anand Yankaran Extension Street of the HDC Exchange housing development in Couva.

The injured victims were instantly sent to the San Fernando General Hospital under medical observation for the treatment of the burns they suffered. In the hospital, the victims were examined by the medical staff and waited to receive the treatment.

The police officers seized the entire place and started the investigation while collecting the related clues against the culprit of the firebomb attack in Couva. The people in the community are hoping for the betterment of the victims.