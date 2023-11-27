Old Road United Lady Jets wins 2023 Elvis Star Browne Women’s League

MFCR Old Road United Lady Jets won the finals of 2023 Elvis Star Browne Women's League hosted by St Kitts and Nevis Football Association

MFCR Old Road United Lady Jets won the finals of 2023 Elvis Star Browne Women’s League hosted by St Kitts and Nevis Football Association. MFCR Old Road United Lady Jets won 4-1 on penalties to defeat Honda Newtown United.

Honda Newtown United and MFCR old road united lady jets competed in the finals for this season of the Elvis Star Browne Women’s tournament.

The championship match took place on Sunday,26th November 2023 at 6PM in the Warners Park.

St Kitts and Nevis football association has congratulated Old Road Lady Jets for winning their first ever Women’s League title.

Old Road Jets won 2 matches in this season of the Elvis Star Browne Women’s league.

The win is a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication. The team showed immense zeal and zest throughout the tournament.

The Elvis Star Browne Women’s league Final Four Playoffs had commenced on 14th November 2023 at 6Pm in the Warners Park and ended on Wednesday,22 November 2023 with wins for Honda Newtown United and Mapau cayon Rockets.

The entry fee for the match was $10.

The results of the matches played in the Elvis star Browne league for the 2023 final four playoff are as follows:

Newtown won the match with the score of 1 against United jets old road with 0.

Cayon won the match against Queen City with score of 2-0.

Newtown united won the match against Cayon with the score of 6-1.

Old Road lady jets won the match against Queen city with the score of 14-1.

New town united won the match against Queen City with the score of 8-0.

Old Road won the match against Cayon with the score of 2-0 .