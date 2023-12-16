OECS to relaunch Global Startup Hub, invites MSMEs

The technology-enabled MSMEs are encouraged to apply as over 150 spots are available for the free 2-week Virtual Accelerator Program

Caribbean: The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is all set to relaunch the OECS Global Startup Hub for a second cohort under the theme- “Small Islands, Big Ideas” and has invited MSMEs to submit applications to become part of the scheme.

The deadline for the submission of the application is Monday, January 8, 2024.

While sharing the details of the hub, OECS added that over 22 participants would get the chance to move on to the Draper University 5-week Hero Training Program in Silicon Valley. Entrepreneurs with tech-based and tech-enabled startups, operating for less than two years, especially women, are encouraged to apply for the program.

OECS Commission said that they are committed to fostering innovation and entrepreneurial landscape in the wider region. The program will build capacity and drive economic growth across the region. The training will be facilitated by Draper University and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

The aim of the program is to transform small businesses and unlock their entrepreneurial potential with access to resources and world-class trainers. The program will be held in two phases designed to equip startups with the necessary tools for success.

First Phase

The first phase will feature sessions on key areas such as the technology of the future, fundamentals of growth and sales, fundraising, leadership and team building and business pitches. Over 150 startups will participate in the training.

Second Phase

The second phase will run from June 24 to July 26, 2024, where up to 22 will take part in Draper University’s five-week Hero Training Program. It will provide the opportunity to delve into an unparalleled experience.

In the training program, the participants will also engage with industry titans, visit renowned tech companies and immerse in the vibrant innovation ecosystem of Silicon Valley.

The program will be supported by JetBlue Ventures, Caribbean Development Fund, and Saint Lucia Electricity Services.

Six OECS Member States:

Antigua and Barbuda

Dominica

Grenada

St Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

St Vincent and the Grenadines