OECS Guyana to sponsor Cricket West Indies U15 championship

The Guyana Cricket Board has secured the corporate support of OES Guyana Inc to outfit the national male team to compete in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 50-over championship, slated for Antigua in March.

Last Sunday, the partnership was sealed when representatives of the Cricket Board and the Oil and Gas company made a public announcement during the lunch break of the Inter-county Under-15 match between Berbice and Essequibo at the Malteenoes Sports Club ground on Thomas Lands.

OES Guyana Inc is honoured to support and partner with the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) through a sponsorship deal.

OES is the preferred choice for Asset Integrity Management, providing services that safeguard clients’ assets through their full life-cycle. The company is a global market leader in Inspection, Repair and Maintenance services. Operating for 4 years in Guyana and over 25 years globally in 14 locations to become our clients’ first choice partner.

Giving some insight into the company’s goals, Marketing Coordinator Trevannie Dennis, outlined “OES understands the importance of giving back and local community development. We are delighted to contribute to the future Guyanese cricket talent with a donation to the GCB towards the U15 team’s uniform and preparation ahead of the Regional U15 Championship hosted in Antigua.”

The GCB U15 team has been an integral part of Guyana’s cricket foundation, having produced countless players who currently represent or in the past have played at the highest levels for Guyana and the West Indies.

The championship will enhance the sporting spirit among the athletes of Guyana and the wider Caribbean region. It will be a perfect platform for the cricketers seeking to play in the world championships which will be held in future.

