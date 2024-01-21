Nurse Valencia becomes victim of robbery in Fyzabad

Nurse Valencia became victim of a robbery in Fyzabad after meeting a crash along the Archibald-De Leon Highway on Wednesday.

Trinidad and Tobago: A nurse, Valencia, became the victim of a robbery in Fyzabad after meeting a crash along the Archibald-De Leon Highway on the night of Wednesday, 17 January, around 10:20 pm.

The victim of the Fyzabad robbery is identified as a 38-year-old woman known as Valencia, who worked as a nurse.

As per the reports, the robbery took place with nurse Valencia when she was travelling in her black Honda Vezel car, registered as PDX 5246, in Fyzabad, near the Delhi Road intersection, at nearly 10:20 pm.

On the way, suddenly, a brown Nissan Tiida car went and crashed her vehicle from the back. After observing this unexpected crash, she immediately stopped the car and went out to check the damage caused.

It is mentioned that, as nurse Valencia got out of her car, two men came out of the opposite vehicle. Both were armed with weapons. The suspects approached the victim and announced a robbery.

One of the suspects went inside the car of Valencia, and the other went inside his own car, and both fled from the place, leaving nurse Valencia without her vehicle.

Nurse Valencia instantly reported the Fyzabad robbery to the police department, in response to which officers from the local police station took charge and started the investigation after recording the statement of the victim.

The investigation and inquiries were conducted by a team of police officers, including PCs Morean, Bisram, and WPC Maxima, with the officer of the South Western Division Task Force. The Emergency Response Patrol also actively participated in the case.

The investigation is going on by the officers of Fyzabad police station under the guidance of PC Cummings to trace the suspects of robbery. The vehicle that belonged to Nurse Valencia is still missing.

People of the communities around Fyzabad, after knowing about the case of the robbery of nurse Valencia, are sharing their opinions and panic related to the management of the security and safety of locals in the region.

People are saying, “One more day, one more robbery, and our police are helpless. We need some strong changes in the working process of our authorities for better results. We all know their work is difficult but we can’t live under fear all the time.”

People are demanding a quick resolution of the case and arrest of suspects and also hoping for the betterment of the victim of a robbery.