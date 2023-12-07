Norse Atlantic Airways commences flights to Barbados

The Dreamliner features 342 seats, 56 of which are Premium Economy and 286 are Economy.

Barbados: Norse Atlantic Airways officially landed its inaugural flights in Barbados on December 1, 2023. The service marked the commencement of direct flights via the aircraft from London, Gatwick to Barbados.

The direct service has started from December 2023 and it will run through April 2024. The intention behind the service is to offer up to 5 flights per week. The Dreamliner features 342 seats, 56 of which are Premium Economy and 286 are Economy.

Besides this, the Norwegian airline features 15 state-of-the-art modern and fuel-efficient aircraft which fly to New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, Washington, Montego Bay, Bangkok, Oslo, London, Berlin, Rome, Paris and now Barbados.

On the commencement of the new service, the Director of UK, BTMI, Cheryl Carter, added that they have been working with the team for close to 24 months. The aim of the service is to start the service to the country for up to 5 flights per week during the period of December 2023 to April 2024.

The aircraft will enhance the efficiency and travel experience of the tourists. He added that they also intend to continue working with Norse to bring more visitors to Barbados.

The pilot of Norse Atlantic Airways, Ian Michael Manson, expressed pleasure to fly the first Dreamliner flight into Barbados. He said that the Norse Atlantic and Barbados will share some cordial partnership with each other.

He further outlined that the flight brought 160 passengers to Barbados and expressed pleasure in bringing more passengers. He said that the flight would provide the perfect chance to explore the beautiful island of Barbados during the winter season.

Flights in Barbados

Barbados enjoyed direct service of flights from several airlines, including Air Canada, Caribbean Airlines, interCaribbean Airways and LIAT.

Earlier, Air Canada marked 74 years of flying to Barbados. Officials from the BTMI, including Chairman Shelly Williams, Chief Product Officer Marsha Alleyne and Director of Marketing, greeted the captain, crew and passengers of the special Air Canada flight, which marked the occasion.

German leisure airline Condor also came with the passengers to the shores of Barbados.