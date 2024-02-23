Nordwind set to sail at 2024 Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta

Antigua and Barbuda: Nordwind is all set to sail around Antigua for its annual much anticipated Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta. The yacht is recognized as Hans Albrecht’s 86-foot Marconi Yawl which was designed by Henry Gurber.

Nordwind yacht was originally made by the German Navy in 1939 for sail training of naval officers. With its launch, the yacht has participated in several events which also included 39 Fastnet races. In the race, Nordwind managed to establish a new course record that lasted for 24 years. She also took line honours during its first-ever race.

The record was further broken by “Gitana IV” in 1963. However, the yacht had also faced restrictions from the government of Britain after World War II, making it sent to England. At that time, Lord Hugh Astor brought the yacht and participated in several races for many years in the Solent and on the North Sea.

Over time, the yacht gained huge popularity, and in the late 70s, Dutch naval architect Gerad Dijkstra reshaped it into one of the earliest classic yacht restoration projects. The work on the project was started at Camper and Nicholson’s yard in England and finished in Holland.

With the changes to the interior layout, the yacht was restored to the original plans as the second complete restoration was undertaken in Spain from 2001 to 2004. It further participated in several events and crossed the Atlantic many times with the round around Cape Horn. It also sailed around New Zealand with its proper transition through the Northwest Passage from Camden, Maine to Homer, Alaska.

Now, the Nordwind is gearing up to head back to the 2024 Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta. The event is all set to take place on the shores of Antigua from April 17 to 22, 2024. The Regatta is hosted to bring together a fleet of classic and vintage yachts for the authentic celebration of the sailing.

Hosted in the historic Nelson’s Dockyard, the event is a unique fusion of elegance and the spirit of competitive sailing. The timeless beauty of the different yachts has been recognized through the staging of several races, making tourists experience the spellbound beauty of the sea and nature.

Besides this, the Regatta is also aimed to honour the rich maritime history and craftsmanship of the timeless vessels which are designed to celebrate the maritime power on Earth. This will also pay tribute to the skilled sailors from around the globe and create an electric atmosphere for participants as well as the audience.

Along with that, the event will also feature an authentic lineup of onshore activities such as social gatherings, local marine cuisine, and the vibrant cultural scene of Antigua and Barbuda. It also has the potential to bring the local community and international participants together on one platform, opening opportunities for small business holders.