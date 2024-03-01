Nine swimmers from Barbados win 35 medals in Short Course swim meet

Nine swimmers from the Sea Eagles Academy of Barbados won a total of 35 medals in the Short Course four-day swim meet.

Barbados: Nine swimmers from the Sea Eagles Academy of Barbados won a total of 35 medals in the Short Course four-day swim meet. The event was held at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre in St Vincent and the Grenadines last weekend.

The group consisted of Blake Graham, Zachary Lorde, Tyler Chase, Emmari Goodman and Aidan Rock-Wall who competed in the 8 and under age group. The athletes in the 11-12 age group were Matai Atkins, Kaidyn Chandler-Henry, Arianna Greene, and Saniya Graham.

Graham who represented St Gabriel’s School amassed a whooping 81 points from wins in the 50-metre freestyle, breaststroke, butterfly, and backstroke races, the 25-metre breaststroke, backstroke, and butterfly, the 100-metre freestyle and individual medley and a bronze medal in the 25-metre freestyle.

His outstanding performance earned him the boys’ eight and under title as well as the sprint champion, after winning the Elimination for the fastest six swimmers in his age group.

Another stellar performer of the championship was Lorde who also competed in the boys’ eight and under age group, placed third in that division with 51 points from one gold, six silver and one bronze medal.

The Good Shepherd School student won the 25-meter freestyle and placed second in the 25-metre breast and back strokes, 50-metre back and breast strokes, the 100-metre freestyle and the individual medley. His bronze medal came in the 25-metre butterfly.

Rock-Wall of Luther Thorne Primary School and Chase secured fourth place in the boys’ eight and under age group, with two silver medals and two bronze medals each.

Matai Atkins of St Cyprian’s school won a silver medal in the 200-metre breaststroke and bronze in the 100-metre breaststroke and 100-metre individual medley in the 11-12 age group.

Competing in the 11-12 age group, Kaidyn Chandler-Henry, who attends Providence School, earned silver in the 100-metre individual medley and bronze medals in the 100 and 200-metre butterfly and individual medley.

Queen’s College student, Arianna Greene won silver in the 11-12 age group 100m backstroke, 50-metre freestyle, 50m breaststroke and 50m backstroke and she was second overall in the sprint elimination challenge.

Emmari Goodman of Wilkie Cumberbatch and Saniya Graham of Harrison College may not have made the podium this time, but they both improved on their personal best times from last December’s Short Course Nationals at the Aquatic Centre in Wildey.

The team is coached by Roydon Blades, who is also the founder of the Sea Eagles Academy. The group made good use of the recent mid-term break and excellent support from the parents who made the necessary sacrifices for the children to attend the meet.

They competed against two local Vincentian Clubs, Blue Marlins and Black Sands and were also able to see some local sights and above all, they enjoyed new friendships.