Nigerian Billionaire Aisha Achimugu spends $1M to celebrate 50th birthday in Grenada

Aisha Adole Achimugu- An Abuja-based businesswoman spent nearly $1 million to celebrate her 50th birthday on the sands of Grand Anse Beach in Grenada which was held last week.

Grenada: Aisha Achimugu- An Abuja-based businesswoman spent nearly $1 million to celebrate her 50th birthday on the sands of Grand Anse Beach in Grenada which was held last week.

The socialite rented luxury private resorts Calivigny Island and Silversands and hosted the celebration for seven days with numerous festivities.

The party was kicked off on January 16, 2024, and ended on Janaury 23, 2024. It was reportedly attended by some of the prominent figures of the Nigerian entertainment industry and politicians including Governor Babajide Sanwoolu.

Aisha Adole Achimugu was born on January 22, 1974, and now serving as the Managing Director/CEO of Felak Concept Group. Her company is known for providing consultancy services on several matters such as health, equipment procurement, training, and capacity building.

The birthday of the billionaire was celebrated like a festival as proper activities and events were planned. On the first day, the guests arrived in Grenada and made their way to the luxury resorts. The second day of the party started with the welcome breakfast, exploration of the resort, and mingling.

On the third day, the celebration featured activities such as kayaking, swimming, treasure hunting, and all other adventures that the island had to offer.

In addition to that, all attendees dressed up in African attire as they were asked to give special performances in drum and dance events on the fourth day. The bonfire has also been arranged for the guests to make them enjoy the warmth and music in the night.

The fifth day was all about a retro disco party as local bands were hired to perform with a wide array of cocktails. Moreover, the guests were taken on an excursion around Grenada on the sixth day. The last day of the party featured a white breakfast and a luxurious dinner for the guests under the theme- “glitz and glam.”

The birthday celebration in Grenada in which the sensation has been partying went viral on social media.

Reportedly, the Silversands Resort costs around $1,060 per person for one night, while the cost of spending one night at Calvigny Island for one person is $30,000.

Notably, Aisha Achimugu also created her official website to provide updates about her birthday celebration. As per the reports, the website provided information to the guests about visa arrangements, standby chauffeurs, travel itineraries, the closest airport to the event location, and many more.

Besides this, the businesswoman also hosted another birthday party at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja yesterday. The information about the dinner party at the International Conference Centre for today has also been circulating on the internet.

Controversy related to birthday celebration of Aisha Achimugu

The 50th birthday celebration of the Billionaire Aisha Achimugu has consisted of all shades of glitz, glamour, luxury, and controversy. A widow of the first Nigerian to die of COVID-19 attained Grenadian citizenship through its citizenship by investment programme.

With the party, the rumours have been flying that Lagos State Governor Jide Sanwo Olu was also in attendance. As per the reports, they both are lovers and were spotted together partying in Grenada.

However, there were no such videos on social media and the office of the governor has denied such reports. Social Media reacted to the controversy and added that it was sheer coincidence that the governor was in Grenada at the same time as the party.

Social Media flooded with mixed reactions

The videos and photos of Aisha Achimugu’s birthday celebration have flooded social media with different reactions. In one of the videos, she was seen spreading dollars all around at the party and dancing with her friends.

In another video, Aisha has been grooming with her friends while wearing black gown and showcasing her happiness.

On these videos, some of the netizens lauded her and said that she looks natural, no wigs, and fake personality triats. Another commented,”Aside from being the wife of the late Achimugo, she is a versatile business mogul. She is into consultations for big firms, she is into oil & gas, construction, and many other businesses.”

Netizens said that she is an independent lady who is not dependent on any man. One commented,” Hard work pays. Did she become rich overnight? I don’t get how you guys think women cannot ball without a man funding it. Aisha obviously got deep pepper and decided to ball like kilode. She broke the internet this January. Happy Birthday, Aisha.”

However, some of them also criticized her for wasting her money on such parties.

One added,”If you make money, use it for your happiness and enjoyment. However, this $1 million dollars lavished on a birthday party celebration, please did it add any other value to Nigeria and Kogi state apart from the international noise it brought from America to Nigeria and Africa?”.