Nigel Bailey arrested in Saint Catherine for double murder

Jamaica: A 47-year-old man, Nigel Bailey, was arrested by the police in Saint Catherine and charged with multiple offences, including two murders in the last year, on 24 October 2023 and 10 December 2023. The suspect was also charged with the illegal possession of a firearm and committing crimes using a firearm.

The Saint Catherine arrested suspect in the murders is identified with the name of Nigel Bailey, also known as Mad Ras, who lives in Bickersteth at Saint James, a parish in Jamaica.

The two victims who were murdered by Bailey are identified as a 41-year-old chef named Owen Morris, who lived on Tank Road at Cambridge in Saint James. The other victim is identified as 42-year-old Kemar Henry, also known as Brukky and Diamonds, who lived in Bikersteth.

As per the reports on the first case, the incident took place around 12:30 pm when the victim, Morris, was at a business establishment around the community. While he was standing there, a white Toyota Fielder motor car approached him.

In the vehicle, Nigel Bailey was sitting with one more suspect, who both were armed with firearms. Suddenly, they started shooting at the victim with clear intent to kill him.

After shooting the victim, the suspect fled from the place in their vehicle. The victim got gunshot wounds all over the body and was immediately transferred to the hospital, where he was officially declared dead.

As per the reports on the second case, on 10 December 2023, the incident took place when the victim, Henry, was with a group of individuals belonging to his community. At that moment, a Toyota Axio car approached them.

In the car, Nigel Bailey was sitting with more suspects who were armed with the firearm. The suspect went out and started shooting at the victim to kill him. After the shooting, Bailey and the other suspects left the place immediately in their vehicle.

The police department instantly reported the case of the shooting in response to which officers went to the site and started with investigation after confirming the report and taking the area under control.

The victim, Henry, who got hit on the head in the shooting, was transferred to the hospital, where he was declared dead officially.

The police department caught Nigel Bailey, who was already wanted by the authorities, during an operation in Saint Catherine. He was immediately arrested and eventually charged with the related offences he had committed.