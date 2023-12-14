NHC Smart Model Homes near completion: Dy PM Hanley

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanely, announced that the construction of the smart model homes at Conaree and Taylors is near completion

St Kitts and Nevis: Deputy Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis – Dr Geoffrey Hanley, announced that the construction of the smart model homes at Conaree and Taylors is near completion. He said that the concrete for the 2 and 3-bedroom homes was successfully poured on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

The East Coast Housing Development Ltd, in collaboration with National Housing Cooperation, has been constructing the houses in St Kitts and Nevis. Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley expressed pleasure with the development and said that the housing development will mark the overall development of the country and its citizens.

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis – Dr Terrance Drew, also visited the site and expressed pleasure with the progress in the housing project. He said that the modern and smart houses will benefit the citizens as well as the sustainable goals of the country.

The houses are fully equipped with cutting-edge technology. PM Drew said that the houses will enhance the living standards of the residents and develop the country.

The contractor from the Conaree site- Joseph Howell, said that the pace of the ongoing construction is great. He said that the expectation is fully high to ready these model homes for handover in the next couple of weeks.

Brian Singh- Executive Chairman of the East Coast Housing Development Ltd, said that the pouring of concrete at both sites paced up the construction work as the completion date will come sooner.

The progress of the smooth and on the track which is great, ”said the chairman.

The stakeholders also asserted that the homes will hopefully be delivered before Christmas as they want families to enjoy the festivals in the smart and modern homes.

PM Terrance Drew added that they hope that the families feel a sense of accomplishment and security this New Year. He also lauded the National Housing Corporation and the East Coast Housing Development Ltd for their dedication to making the country pave the sustainable path.