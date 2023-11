New on Netflix: Here’s a peak at what’s coming in US in December

The Crown: Part 2, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon and The Super Mario Bros will be part of the New on Netflix.

World: The list of upcoming movies, shows, and documentaries on Netflix for the United States has been unveiled. The films will be premiered in December under the “New on Netflix” session.

The Crown: Part 2, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon and The Super Mario Bros will be part of the New on Netflix.

Here’s a peek of New on Netflix in the US in December

Series

On December 1: Sweet Home: S2

On December 7: My Life With the Walter Boys

On December 8: The Great British Baking Show: Holiday: S6

On December 12: Single’s Infemo: S3

On December 14: The Crown: S6 Part 2

On December 15: Carol and the End of the World

On December 22: Gyeongong Creature: S1 Part 1

On December 29: Berlin

Film

On December 1: May December

On December 8: Leave the World Behind

On December 15: Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

On December 20: Maesto

On December 22: Rebel Moon- Part One: A Child of Fire

Comedy

On December 5: Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal

On December 19: Trevor Noah: Where Was I

On December 25: Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Documentary

On December 7: World War II: From the Frontlines

On December 12: Kevin Hart

On December 12: Chris Rock: Headliners Only

On December 12: Under Pressure: The US Women’s World Cup Team

Family

On December 4: Dew Drop Diaries: S2

On December 7: Hilda: S3

More

On December 1: Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice

On December 1: Bird of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

On December 1: Black Swan

On December 1: Boyz n the Hood

On December 1: Burlesque

On December 1: Man of Steel

On December 1: Shazam

On December 1: She’s All That

On December 1: She’s the Man

On December 1: Suicide Squad

On December 1: Taken 1 and 2

On December 1: Neighbours

On December 1: The Meg

On December 1: Wonder Woman

On December 1: Wonder Woman 1984

On December 2: The Super Mari Bros: Movie

On December 9: Love and Monsters

On December 15: The Hills: S3 and 4

On December 25: Star Trek: Prodigy: S1

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com