New Moon set to sail at 2024 Antigua Classic Regatta

The 33-foot Carriacou Sloop is all set to sail around Antigua and Barbuda for the upcoming much-awaited 2024 Classic Regatta

Antigua and Barbuda: New Moon also known as 33 feet Carriacou Sloop is all set to sail around Antigua and Barbuda for the upcoming much-awaited 2024 Classic Regatta. The yacht was created by Billy Gernertt and Charlotte Hooijdonk and is based in the destinations.

Famed traditional boatbuilder Bernard Compton spent 18 months constructing her on Windward Beach in Carriacou using traditional methods and locally harvested wood, and she was launched in 2010 for David Goldhill.

Billy and Charlotte bought New Moon in 2018 and began a refit in Carriacou with the help of Bernard Compton and his son Eddie. After the refit was complete, they moved her to Antigua and started the West Indies Sail Heritage Foundation, a non-profit that provides free sail training for youth aged 12 to 23.

They’ve become regulars at the Classic Regatta and have taken home the John Leader Trophy as the most respected yacht and the Seahorse Studios Trophy for exemplifying the spirit of the regatta in 2019 and won the Concours d’Elégance for traditional boats in 2022 and 2023.

They race with a crew of young Antiguan sail trainees, so any youth interested in sail training on New Moon and joining the 2024 Antigua Classics race team. Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta is all set to return to the destination from April 17 to 22, 2024, with the arrival of different yachts on the shores.

Notably, the 2023 Regatta has featured Single-Handed Racem, the Concours d’Elegance, three days of racing, the Parade of Sail into English Harbour, the Gig Racing and the Cream Teas.

How it all began

Classic Yachts have always been famous in English Harbour in the time period of the 60s, when the chartering and the captains challenged each other to sail around the Caribbean region. The crew was also part of the 2024 Classic Regatta. After that, they race down to Guadeloupe at the end of the charter season.

The Antigua Sailing Week was formed in 1967, which earlier included the informal race, and in those days, the yachts were considered classic. Within the next 24 years, these classic yachts were further turned into faster, sleeker modern racing yachts.

There were several small number of classics which were sailing in 1987 as they grouped with cruising Class 3. The cruise is less than ideal for these hard-to-manoeuvre full-keeled vessels. After that, the Captains Uli Presuesse and Kenny Coombs hosted the meeting with other classic skippers and then Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta was born.