New Korean Restaurant Calypso opened in Nevis  

Nevis welcomed the opening of Calypso- an authentic Korean restaurant at Potworks, on Saturday (January 6, 2024).

Nevis: Nevis welcomed the opening of Calypso- an authentic Korean restaurant at Potworks, on Saturday (January 6, 2024). Premier Mark Brantley expressed pleasure and said that it is a new business alert in the country.

He also shared the opening schedule of the hotel and said that the infrastructure is amazing and sizzling. Premier Brantley also encouraged the citizens to support these business owners and said that the country is paving on developmental path.

The Calypso also welcomed the guests and said that this was the time to be part of this delicious journey as they brought the tastes of Korea to Nevis.

Premier Brantley said,” Nevis welcomes the opening of Calypso offering authentic Korean cuisine. The dining scene on the island is sizzling, and I encourage everyone to support.”

He also expressed gratitude to the investors and said,” I am especially thankful for the ongoing confidence of investors in Nevis.” He added that the natural beauty of Nevis always attracted tourists seeking to spend their time in a tranquil environment.

The soft opening schedule has been unveiled, which will include the time frame from January 6 to January 21, 2024.

From January 6 to 7, 2024, the resort will open from 12 pm to 8 pm. The tourists are invited to taste Korean cuisine during that time. The resort will also be open from 12 pm to 8 pm from January 12 to 14, 2024.

From January 18 to 21, 2024, the timing of the opening of the resort is 12 pm to 8 pm. Besides this, the daily schedule for the resort from January 8, 2024, is 7 pm to 11 pm.

Premier Mark Brantley expressed pleasure and said that the opening of the hotel will bring great employment opportunities for the young generation of Nevis.

The citizens of Nevis expressed delight with the opening of the Korean Restaurant. They said that this would be a must-stop for dinner. Others said,”Just in time for our family trip to Nevis. We love authentic Korean cuisine.”