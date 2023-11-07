New Guyana School threatened with deliberately set fire

The parts of New Guyana School have been threatened with the deliberately set fire yesterday around 12:28 p.m.

Guyana: The parts of New Guyana School have been threatened with the deliberately set fire yesterday around 12:28 p.m. The fire went out of control and caused some destruction around the houses located in the Floral Park community and neighbouring areas.

The fire eventually spread to a house at Lot 38-39, Houston Estate, Georgetown.

Twelve firefighters, along with fire tenders from the West Ruimveldt, Central, and Alberttown fire stations, were all involved in containing and extinguishing the blaze.

One jet was used to put out the fire, which had caught on a two-story wooden and concrete house, resulting in severe damage to 2 meters of wooden shingle roof.

A total of seven tanks of water were used to extinguish the grass fire, which was accomplished around 13:20 hrs this afternoon after it had reignited.

The GFS reiterates the importance of practising fire safety during the dry season when fires are more likely to occur.

The resources are constantly being depleted as they try to respond to and extinguish every fire, some of which are solely attributed to some citizens’ carelessness and ignorance of the situation at hand.

These fires pose threats to the environment and citizens’ health and can result in death or the destruction of properties.

Citizens are being continuously urged to desist from lighting grass or rubbish and to not leave these fires unattended or inform the Fire Service immediately if they occur.

Notably, the Fire Service has spent the last three months fighting serious grass and garbage fires across the country.

Over the weekend, units all over the coast were constantly engaged in fighting large grass and brush fires.

However, culprits who are involved in such destruction are out of the hands of the authorities. The continuous fires have caused a sense of fear and anger among the citizens across the country. They are demanding a full stop on such incidents.

With such incidents, the citizens remember the fire that caused the deaths of students in a Primary School Dormitory. The fire incident caused a wave of shock among the audience and made people cry for the children who died in the incident.