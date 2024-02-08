Nevis to St Kitts Cross Channel Swim set to return on April 6

The Nevis to St Kitts Cross Channel Swim is all set to return to Nevis on April 6, 2024 as the registration for the championships has been opened.

Nevis: The Nevis to St Kitts Cross Channel Swim is all set to return to Nevis on April 6, 2024, as the registration for the championships has been opened. The schedule of the swim day has been announced, and the last date for registration will be April 5, 2024.

Nevis to St Kitts Cross Channel Swim is known as the perfect setting for a challenge to swim from one island to another. The swim itself crosses the “Narrows,” a strait that separates not only St Kitts from Nevis but also the Caribbean Sea from the Atlantic Ocean, making this a unique ocean swim.

This year, the tournament will mark the 23rd anniversary of the event and it has the potential to attract hundreds of open water swimmers from all over the world to one of the most unspoilt and relaxing islands in the Caribbean.

The tourists who love to swim visited the island nation and explored the mesmerizing green with blue skies, clean air, and long empty beaches. The tourists added that Nevis has a gentle pace of life that encourages them to stop and appreciate the natural beauty around them.

The Ministry of Tourism of Nevis invited the swimmers and said that they are looking forward to welcoming them to the Caribbean and St Kitts and Nevis.

Registration must be completed before the day of the event when a race number and swim hat will be assigned. It will be completed at Oualie Beach, Nevis, and Spice Mill, St Kitts, from 2 pm to 7 pm on April 5, 2024.

The swim day will be held on April 6, 2024. The day will feature several activities and functions for the attendees who will swim from Nevis to St Kitts Cross Channel. The events will start at 6:30 am and end at 11 am.

The first event of the day will be the boat’s departure from St Kitts to Nevis, which will start at 6:30 am. At 6:45 am, the boat will arrive at Oualie Beach, Nevis, and at 7 pm, the bad frop will be opened. The briefing of the event will start at 7:40 am at Oualie Beach, Nevis, and the event will start at 8:00 am. The first swimmers will finish in St Kitts from approximately 9 am.

Further, the event will end at 11 a.m., with a three-hour cutoff time, and the award ceremony will take place at the same time.