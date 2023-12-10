Nevis to host Mini Christmas Carnival 2023

Mini Christmas Carnival is all set to return at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, Nevis, from December 22 to 24, 2023

Nevis: Mini Christmas Carnival is all set to return at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, Nevis, from December 22 to 24, 2023. Under the theme- “Seal my Sip”, the celebration will bring the whole family together for a day full of thrilling games, tasty treats, music and prizes.

The carnival will begin at 11 am and run through 7 pm every day. Toby and Bobby will perform at the event. The celebration will propel the message of togetherness, love and unity of the Nevisians. The entry fee for the event is $20.

The Ministry of Tourism of Nevis announced several events on the occasion of Christmas Eve, aiming to celebrate the rich culture and music heritage of the country. It will also bring communities together and make them interact with each other on the festival occasion.

Tourism Ministry said that these celebrations are not only for entertainment purposes but also for the enhancement of small businesses. It will provide a chance for street vendors to sell their products in huge gatherings.

As part of the Christmas Carnival, the Ministry of Tourism will also host “Christmas Bingo” on December 15, 2023. In the event, the participants will get the chance to play the game and win cash prizes up to $6,000. The music will be given by DJ Woodis at the event.

The event will feature four games, and the timings for the games are:

1 st game will be held at 8 pm

game will be held at 8 pm 2 nd game will be held at 9 pm

game will be held at 9 pm 3 rd game will be held at 10 pm

game will be held at 10 pm 4th game will be held at 11 pm

The prize money for the first three games will be $1,000, and that for the last game is $3,000.

Besides this, the tourism ministry will also open the Nevisian Heritage Village at the Recreational Park on Saturday. The park will open its gate at 2 pm and close at 7 pm. The village will feature a String Band, Christmas Carols, Steel Pan Music and much more.

The entry ticket of Children between the age 12 to 17 is EC$5 and for adults, the fees will be EC$10. The Children under 12 are free enter in the village.