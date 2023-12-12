Nevis to host Christmas fests for 2023

Nevis is going to host some incredible Christmas fests this year. As part of the celebrations, a Holiday Fair, Miracle on Main Street, and Community Movie nights are some special events that will be hosted from Thursday, 14th December 2023 to 23rd December 2023.

2023 Holiday Fair

The 2023 Holiday Fair is being held on Thursday, 14th December 2023 at the Museum Grounds, Charlestown from 11:00 AM to 5:00PM.

Several activities will be organised at the fair. The visitors will be able to explore local crafts and antiques and will uncover treasures at the Museum Gift Shop. The Café Des Arts will be open until 2PM so parents can sip and shop while kids enjoy spirited activities including Lucky Dip and face painting.

Miracle on Main Street

The Department of Community Development is hosting the Miracle on Main Street event on Friday, 15th December 2023. The event will be featuring Santa’s Corner and is going to be held on the Main Street, Charlestown from 10 am to 6 pm.

The event has organised various cultural performances including the Lancer dance , fisherman dance, cakewalk, string band music, steelpan and more. The performances will commence at 1:30 pm.

Foods and drinks will be available for purchase from various Vendors , including the Nevis Agro-Processing unit and Abattor Division .

Community Movie Nights

Community Movie Nights are going to be organised on Saturday, 16th December 2023 and Sunday, 17th December 2023 at the Malcolm Gushard Recreational Park, Nevis.

The itinerary of Community Movie Nights is as follows:

Saturday, 16th December 2023

4:00PM – Trolls Band Together

5:45 PM – Five Nights At Freddy’s

8:00 PM- The Nun 2

Sunday, 17th December 2023

4:00PM- Paw Patrol: TMM

6:30 PM- The Num 2

The Entry Fee for the event is as follows:

Adults – $20

Teens – $15

Children – $10

Knick Knacks Christmas

Knick Knacks Christmas Live Music with Reed is being held on Wednesday, 20th December 2023 at 7:30 Pm. The event is offering Complimentary Rum Punch upon arrival. The visitors will be able to relish the Christmas Cake and Christmas Music.

Three days of Christmas at the Artisan Village

The event is a 3 day long event going to be held from the 20th of December 2023 to 22nd December 2023. The visitors can purchase locally made smoothies , gifts and souvenirs at the event.