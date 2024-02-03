Nevis to host “A Taste of Hollywood Acting Master Class”, Premier shares update

“A Taste of Hollywood Acting Master Class” is all set to offer free acting classes to individuals seeking careers in the film industry in Nevis.

Nevis: “A Taste of Hollywood Acting Master Class” is all set to offer free acting classes to individuals seeking careers in the film industry in Nevis. Premier Mark Brantley made the announcement and said that the country is gearing up to build film industry infrastructure.

The acting master class will be organized in Nevis with a collaboration between the Nevis Island Administration and the famous actress Juliette Jeffes. The classes will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 1 pm to 5 pm at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, Pinney’s Nevis.

Juliette Jeffers is an award-winning actor, writer, director, producer and educator who will provide acting coaching in the Master Class. The participants will be able to understand different aspects of the acting and direction field and enhance their knowledge about the film industry.

The Hollywood Acting Master Class is an initiative of the Nevis Island Administration towards their commitment to building the film industry in the country. Premier Brantley said,” As Nevis continues to build out its film industry infrastructure, we are pleased to invite applicants to our FREE Taste of Hollywood Acting Master Class. We thank our own Juliette Jeffers for facilitating. Sign up today as spaces are limited.”

The Nevis Island Administration, under the leadership of Premier Mark Brantley, came up with the idea of building the Nevis Film industry in 2020. With this vision, they started negotiating with MSR Media and its producer, Philippe Martinez.

Premier Mark Brantley collaborated with MSR Media early in 2021 to fulfil their aim of building the Nevis Film Industry. In 2021, more than three movies were shot by MSR Media including “One Year Off”, “Assailant” and “A Week in Paradise”.

In 2022, MSR Media producer Philippe Martinez, with Brantley, filmed the seventh movie on the island. The movie, which was named Elizabeth Hurley’s Christmas in the Caribbean, completed its shoot in August 2022.

Premier Mark Brantley called it a “revolutionary idea” and said that the film industry has come up with new opportunities for the local youngsters.

The idea of building a film industry in Nevis was the result of the adversity faced by the island due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to revive the economy, Premier Brantley stressed the initiatives and enhanced the work on the idea.

Four movies, One Year Off, Us or Them, The Island, and Black Noise, were released in 2023. Christmas in the Caribbean was also released in Nevis in 2023.

Besides this, MSR media also vowed to film 33 movies on St Kitts and Nevis.